Newsom announces a trial against Trumps prices while California should lose billions





California governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that a trial contesting President Trumps Executive to adopt international prices without support for the Congress, which he compared to the Commander -in -Chief taking a demolition bullet in the world reputation of the Americas.

Legal action argues that the international emergency powers on economic powers Trump has cited to impose prices does not grant the president the ability to unilaterally adopt prices on goods imported into the United States, California's pursuit is the first challenge of any state against Trump's trade policy.

No state is about to lose more than California, Newsom said about Trumps prices. This is why to assert us on behalf of 40 million Americans.

The case marks the first time that Newsom played a main role in one of the 15 proceedings that California brought against the current Trump administration, reporting a gap compared to its approach more reserved for the president during the second term of Trumps. So far, affirm Atty. General Rob Bonta acted as the face of California's legal battles against the federal government, while Newsom has generally maintained a distance from back and forth.

Newsom said he had chosen to act after absorbing the effects of prices in recent weeks.

He betrays the people who supported him, said Newsom. Donald Trump turned his back on his supporters.

Under the international law on economic powers, Trump implemented 10% of reference rates on all imported products, higher taxes on Mexico, Canada and China goods, and specific samples from products and materials such as cars and aluminum. The president threatened and then paused additional prices on other nations until this summer.

California, which, according to the Governors's Office, was engaged in nearly $ 675 billion in two -way trade last year, is expected to lose billions of state revenue under state pricing policies if international trade decreases and stock market tanks. Mexico, Canada and China represent the three largest business partners.

The severity and instability of the situation to be accomplished cannot be overestimated, said Bonta. The risk for California, for our businesses, our workers, our families, cannot be overestimated.

Newsom showed overviews on Wednesday from the Democratic shooting brand, he was known for his Republicans in the Congress to do their job.

They are sitting there passively when this type destroys the economy of the United States of America, which dominated the world economy, said Newsom.

Governors move between attacking Trump and sometimes staying a mother about the controversial actions of the White House show that Newsom is trying to find his foot on how to effectively manage Trump in his second term.

Newsom leads not only a state under a constant threat of losing essential federal funding for disaster recovery, education and health care, but he is also a national figure of a Democratic party which revives its resistance to Trump after the November elections.

Although Democrats have struggled to express a message on what they represent, Trumps' prices give them an unpopular problem against which to stand, said Mike Madrid, republican political consultant.

A politician who does not attack would make a very big mistake, said Madrid. Trump gave them an opening that they did not create.

Since forest fires decimated Pacific Palisades and Altadena in January, Newsom tried to choose his battles to avoid endangering his working relationship with Trump and endanger the federal support necessary to rebuild. He repeatedly stressed the negative effects of prices on the state budget and the economy on Wednesday to explain his reasoning to express himself.

The toxic uncertainty about prices, he said, will likely lead to higher unemployment, higher inflation, a drop in GDP projections and less capital gains income for California. Economic repercussions could leave the state with a considerable deficit to overcome and a limited capacity to fill the losses without making considerable reductions to the programs.

Newsom said its proposed state budget would reflect a demotion of economic prospects in this state.

Thus, the impacts on the state budget are already felt and the full impact has not been fully felt, he said.

California's legal affair is based on an argument that the international emergency economic law, which specifies the actions that the president can take if he declares a national emergency in response to foreign national security, foreign policy or economic threat, does not give Trump the authority to promulgate prices.

The reality is that the American Constitution gives the congress the power of the bag, said Bonta. His responsibility for the Congress to fix and collect taxes, rights and excites, including, yes, prices, not the presidents. The congress did not authorize these prices, and even less authorized, imposing prices to increase them, then to break them, then to reintegrate them into a whim, causing our nation and the world economy. Trump tries to replace the congress and separate from the separation of powers.

The prices seem to be on a low legal ground, given the decision of the presidents to rely on the international law on emergency economic powers, said Stratos Pahis, Associate Professor of Law and Codirector of the Block Center for the Study of International Business Law at the Brooklyn Law School.

Pahis said that the Congress has delegated to the President the power to raise prices in response to unfair commercial practices or for national security reasons under a separate law called the Trade Act, which imposes substantial and procedural constraints, as generally requiring an investigation to conduct a country by country or goods. The Trade Act does not allow the administration to wake up one day and impose tariffs of 10% on all countries in the world and each property that arrives, he said.

It is therefore the trade in trade, which is the normal reason that the executive to impose or raise prices. Of course, the president does not use this. The President uses the international law on emergency economic powers, said Pahis.

The ieepa has never been used to impose prices and does not explicitly mention the prices.

Pahis said that a solid argument against the use of the law to impose prices is that he obliges the president to declare a national emergency and the president to find that there are unusual and extraordinary threats to the United States, US national security or the economy.

And this is where I think that the law is most likely to fail because it is very difficult to understand the threats that the president has identified as unusual or extraordinary, said Pahis. He noted that the trade deficits and the manufacturing loss that Trump cites are the consequences of the American trade policy that the country has deliberately pursued for 80 years.

The complaint requests the American district court in the North District of California to cancel Trumps' pricing orders, according to the Bontas office.

Pahis said that it was possible, but also unprecedented, for Trump to rely on the Trade Act and to carry out the required investigation, without turning to Congress, to legally impose the 10% tariffs between interest if the federal government loses the case.

Obligning the congress to vote in Washington to adopt prices or allow Trump to promulgate prices could place republican legislators in a vulnerable political position in mid-term elections. A recent CBS News survey has shown that 58% of Americans have opposed American prices on imported goods.

The staff editor, Kevin Rector, contributed to this report.

