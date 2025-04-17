GOLKAR asked the public to stop politicizing the minister's friendship in Jokowi





Jakarta, investor.id – The vice-president of the Idrus of the Golkar Marham party asked the public to stop the politicization of a certain number of red and white ministers at the residence of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) some time ago. According to Irrus, the politicization of the friendship of Eid with the question of Twin Sun, is an attempt by certain parties to face President Prabowo with Jokowi. “”No There is a twin sun. There are today real presidentThe authentic president is prabowo. In the attitude of Jokowi's behavior, we also see how to position ourselves. There is an event invited to come, and others, “said Idrus Marham in the Senayan region, Jakarta, Thursday (04/17/2025). Irdrus stressed that the account of the sunshine-UPPER sun in the friendship of ministers in Jokowi was a wild interpretation which was not based on the facts. According to him, the interpretation has the potential to damage the atmosphere of the nation. “If the interpreters are not based on facts, they are only based on suspicion, political slander, it is important to ask for its good intentions to this nation,” said the Idrus toilet. Irdrus stressed that the presence of ministers, including the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources which was the president of the Golkar Bahlil Lahadalia party at the house of Jokowi, was only a friendship in the atmosphere of Idulfitri 2025. He regretted, friendship was made a political problem to separate President Prabowo from Jokowi. In fact, Prabowo and Jokowi support each other to build better Indonesia. “I am morally, conceptually in fact, we are not harmful to different kinds when there are people who have a friendship, especially in the atmosphere of Idulfitri. Because friendship is a noble act which is ordered by religion,” said Idrus. In addition, said Idrus, Prabowo is an open figure to request the contribution of former presidents, including Jokowi, for the progression of the nation. Prabowo also gave an example of a meeting with previous presidents, as with the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI. “Pak Sby led 10 years, Mbak Mega managed, Mr. Jokowi directed, of course, Pak Prabowo Gentle, patriotic. It is for the benefit of the invitations of nationalism, experience, there is no contribution,” said Irdrus. In addition, Idrus stressed that Prabowo was an open president of strategic suggestions, not only to imitate previous policies. Prabowo will absorb the substantial questions of the experience of previous leaders with an approach in accordance with the vision of his own leadership. “Pak Prabowo was extraordinary his experience in the military as a soldier, then also experimented in the party,” concluded Idrus. Editor: Ik

