The Xi Jinping in China arrives in Cambodia to conclude a tour of 3 nations in Southeast Asia

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 10:55 a.m.

Phnom Penh, Chinese President of Cambodia, Xi Jinping, arrived in Cambodia Thursday for a two -day state visit which is an opportunity to further strengthen the already robust relations.

The visit, the first of Xi since 2016, will conclude a tour in Southeast Asia of three nations which included stops in Vietnam and Malaysia. China has increased its influence in the region over the past decade, largely by exerting its substantial economic lever effect.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet recently described Beijing as “an important and essential friend of Cambodia who helped support the economic and social development of the country”.

XI was officially welcomed at the airport in the capital of Cambodia Phnom Penh by the head of the King of the State Norodom Sihamoni. During his visit, XI should also meet Prime Minister Hun Manet and the President of the Senate Hun Sen, who is the father and predecessor of Hun Manet as Prime Minister.

In a press release at Phnom Penh International Airport after arriving on his presidential plane, a Boeing 747 from the American Air Air, XI said that he was “delighted” to visit again.

“Cambodia is a priority in the diplomacy of the Chinese district. China will support Cambodia without moving Cambodia to maintain strategic autonomy and to continue a development path adapted to its national conditions,” he said according to a transcription of his remarks distributed by the Chinese embassy.

Trade will probably be a major subject of XI discussions in Cambodia, which faces among the highest rate rates offered by Washington. In addition to the universal price of 10% of Trump, the country faces the threat of a 49% tax on exports to the United States once its 90-day break is expired.

In addition to discussions on the strengthening of bilateral links and regional and international issues, several agreements should be signed on cooperation in various sectors.

In the two countries, Xi underlined the strengthening of links, in particular in trade and investment, in the midst of global economic uncertainties and the backdrop of trade tensions with the United States. He underlined the need to oppose unilateralism and protectionism and maintaining the multilateral trading system.

China presents itself as a source of stability and certainty while Southeast Asia rushes to respond to the prices imposed by US President Donald Trump, which threaten the regional economies oriented towards exports of which the largest markets are generally the United States.

The visit comes on the 50th anniversary of the Cambodia takeover of April 17, 1975 by the Communist Red Khmer, which imposed a reign of terror with policies inspired by the Maoists who saw around 1.7 million Cambodians die of famine, overwork or executions.

Beijing was the main foreign contributor to the Khmer Rouge and supported the group to continue a guerrilla warfare after being ousted from power in 1979 by an invasion of Vietnam, although such a story was rarely discussed by one or the other country.

Cambodia's rapid growth in recent decades has been largely fed by Beijing.

In Hun Manet's remarks earlier this month during the inauguration of a road funded by China, he called China “a first-class partner country”, pointing to achievements such as the inauguration of Angkor Siem airport from Siem and Phnom Penh Road, as investor of Phnom Penh, as proof of the continuous relations and gratitude of China.

China is the largest trading partner in Cambodia, exceeding $ 15 billion in 2024 and representing almost 30% of the total volume of Cambodia trade, although greatly in favor of Beijing.

Beijing has also helped finance an expansion of the Ream naval base on the southern coast of Cambodia, raising concerns, it could become a strategic outpost for the Chinese navy in the Gulf of Thailand. Cambodia has repeatedly denied any agreement granting special privileges in China or the creation of a foreign military base.

Cambodia said that the warships from all sympathetic countries are welcome to Dock in its new pier, provided they meet certain conditions. Japan announced Tuesday that two of its mine flirtators will visit the Ream base this weekend during the first visit to the foreign navy since the end of the extension project.

