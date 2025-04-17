Imran Khans Sisters, PTI leaders released after a brief detention





Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), the main leaders and imprisoned the sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan were released Thursday by Rawalpindi police after a brief detention of a check-up near Adiala prison.

The head of the opposition to the National Assembly Omar Ayub, the opposition chief of the Punjab assembly, Ahmed Khan Bachhar, and the chief of the Sunni council, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, were arrested, as the police reprimanded the leaders of the PTI attempting to visit the Incarcerated Founder of the Party.

The arrests were processed on a place under construction on Adiala Road, where several PTI personalities, including the Sisters of Imran Khan, Aleema Khan, Noureen Khan Niazi, and Uzma Khanum, had gathered to demand a meeting with the former Prime Minister.

Police presented arrest mandates for seven people, including the sisters of Khan and the cousin Qasim Zaman Khan.

Aleema Khan, who had already been arrested at the Dahgal control point, expressed a strong frustration of being refused the rights of visits, despite previous insurance.

“If we do not receive a meeting today, we will not leave here,” she told journalists. “They lie to us.”

Former federal minister Zartaj Gul, addressing the media, accused the government of Paranoia. “They are so afraid that they cannot even allow a meeting. The manual of the court and the prison allows it – so what is the excuse now? ”

She said: “On the one hand, Omar Ayub is arrested, and on the other hand, we are also blocked.”

The entire Adiala road was completed, with a deployment of the heavy police and the control points set up to restrict access. The main door of the place where PTI leaders gathered were also sealed.

Meanwhile, Sahibzada Hamid Raza criticized the selective government approach, declaring: “Some people are authorized to meet Imran Khan without orders from the court or official lists, while others are excluded. My name will never be on the list of compromises. ”

In an ardent press speech, Omar Ayub criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “There is no larger liar than Shehbaz. Inflation is in a spiral. The country's debt increased by more than 14,450 billion rupees due to the collapse of the Roupie,” he said, calling into question the government's claim to invest in baloutchistan oil withdrawal funds.

“Even the chief minister of Balutchistan cannot leave Quetta without security – and they talk about development?”

The situation around Adiala prison remains tense, party workers, leaders and family members requiring transparent and legal access to meet the founder of the PTI.

