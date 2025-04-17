Trump calls on Fed again to reduce rates, says that the termination of Powells cannot come quickly enough





US President Donald Trump on the left, and the president of the American federal reserve Jerome Powell.

Win McNamee | Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Donald Trump again asked the federal reserve to reduce rates and even refer to the “termination” of President Jerome Powell.

In a social article of truth, Trump said:

“The ECB should reduce interest rates for the 7th time, and yet,” too late “Jerome Powell of the Fed, who is still too late and bad, published yesterday a report which was another and typical,” Mess! Oil prices are decreasing, grocery stores (even eggs!) Are down and the United States becomes rich on prices.

Indeed, the European Central Bank has reduced rates while trying to increase growth in the region. The ECB once again lowered rates later Thursday.

Admittedly, a senior White House official told CNBC that the post should not be considered a threat to draw Powell, but rather as a reintegration of Trump's frustrations towards the Fed chief.

The position comes one day after Powell delivered a speech to the Chicago Economic Club in which he noted that administration prices put the central bank in a delicate place because it decides to tame it inflation or stimulate growth.

“If that were to happen, we would consider how far the economy is from each objective and the potentially different time horizons on which these respective shortcomings should fill,” said Powell. These comments contributed to a steep sale on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that Trump has criticized Powell's approach to American monetary policy. Trump posted on April 4, two days after the announcement of the “Liberation Day” price of the administration, that it would be “an ideal moment for the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, to reduce interest rates. He is still” late “, but he could now change his image, and quickly”.

However, this is the first time that Trump explicitly called Powell's dismissal. Powell said the president did not have the power to dismiss him, noting that he was “not authorized by law”.

Powell's mandate as president of the Fed ended in May 2026.

