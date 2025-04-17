Politics
Mahfud MD declared Jokowi's decision when the president's jabat remained valid even if his diploma was false
Thursday April 17, 2025 – 00:04 WIB
Jakarta, alive The expert in constitutional law, Mahfud MD, answered the question of the false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi who returned to go out in the community. He firmly denied wild questions which mentioned Jokowi's decision was invalid while being the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia if he had proven that he had a false diploma.
Mahfud stressed that in constitutional law and in administrative law of the State, Jokowi's decisions remained valid despite the false diplomas.
“Then, the craziest, he said, if it was proven that the diploma of Jokowi in the event of false, all his decisions during his time as president was canceled, it was false,” said Mahfud on the official Youtube channel of Mahfud MD, quoted on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Mahfud gave an example, President SOEKARNO also made a mistake because he took power which actually violated the Constitution of the Netherlands.
“If in constitutional law, he does not do so, if in the law on constitutional administration, this is not the case. If only the president does not meet the requirements, then he will be manipulated, then the decision is wrong. Bung Karno was also wrong, taking the power that violated the Constitution. Hence? From the Netherlands,” he said.
He said, in constitutional law or the administrative law of the State, it is not like that because there is a principle of legal certainty. Thus, he continued, the decisions which had been legally issued should not be canceled, always binding, because the decisions were indeed legally taken.
However, Mahfud added, the public who demanded the opening of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma was not wrong. Because the law on the opening of public information has declared that the community has the right to fully know the documents and to request that the documents be open to the public for transparency.
If you do not want to open a court, the name is the information commission, that it can try the binding decision, must be open, open, which will be open to Solo Kpu, the first list of the KPU solo when the name is always DRS. Joko Widodo, after having become president, there was another diploma to become IR. Joko Widodo, all this can be opened later to the public, which really happened, said Mahfud.
We know that the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) refused to show his original diploma from Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) who came to his residence on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Jokowi stressed that he did not have the obligation to show their diploma
“He asks me to be able to show the original diploma. I say that there is no obligation on my part to show them,” said Jokowi after receiving representatives from TPUA at his residence solo.
The mass of TPUA, said Jokowi, was also not entitled and authorized to regulate it to show the original diploma. “There is no authority, they regulate me to show the original diploma that I have,” said Jokowi.
