NIgel Farage went to CO Durham this week to devour a large strawberry pie. It is not, alas, the punchline has a Bake Gag but a key overview of our current political reality.

The chief of the reform is preparing comfortably at the heart of work for the local elections of the coming months, where his publicly and private populist insurgents are extremely confident to make earnings. But the fact is that he moved away from the ad and opted for a small CAF. For the fastest Westminsters, quafer from John Prescott, there can be no biggest sign of his seriousness than the fact that he avoided his usual warm glass.

Stanley, the city visited by the city, is in the heart of the formerly powerful coal fields of Durham. It was Surrounded by hundreds of missions that have strengthened the local economy and have provided livelihoods to all small stall villages. This lifestyle has been gone for a long time; The last pit closed its doors three decades ago and Stanleys High Street is almost sorry in games.

It is the so-called red wall, the old work of work that I spent a year of my life by turning while writing a book. These pieces were once true red, but the umbilical cord with the party finally broke. Now they are floating voters. Boris Johnson seized many of them in 2019, following post-referential realignment, and Farage hopes to do the same.

The chief of the reform was criticized for having declared with what the residents of Stanleys live: a large part of his objective was dug and with her the feeling of belonging and pride. The outskirts regenerated in a suburban city: fine for some residents, not for those who have trouble finding a paid job. According to the last censusOnly half of the population of cities is economically active.

The fading scenes walking its main street, promising real changes, strangely recalled what the region saw six years ago. At the time, he was Johnson who won the hearts of the supporters of unhappy work largely because of the unhappy leadership of Jeremy Corbyns, partly because of Brexit, but also thanks to decades of unreleased promises. And now Farage does the same because of what the Conservatives have not delivered.

The obvious reason for a large part of this part of the country voted for Brexit is a word: change. Whenever we ask in 2016, 2019, 2024 and now in 2025, that's what they vote. The problem is that they do not see it constantly. An element of this desired change was to reduce migration levels; Instead, they obtained the highest levels that the country has ever seen. They wanted built roads and railways; Instead, they saw Westminster's traming and projects that do not materialize. They wanted new forms of employment, jobs in green manufacturing in places where land is cheap. Instead, they almost saw their country become the only developed economy unable to manufacture primary steel.

Pinking the blame for this may seem simple enough of Brexit for not having launched an economic revolution, Johnson for having omitted to see through his vegetable program. However, this anger and it is deeply rooted anger that stimulates all this in decades of decline.

To give you an idea of ​​the fate of potential plants, makes it possible to return in 1951. In living memory, when Winston Churchill was still the Prime Minister, the Durham County Council published a notorious development plan, seeking to define the economic viability of its colonies. Category A was that with potential, category D those who have none.

The plan meant that 114 (later at 121) of the county, 357 districts would be left to decomposition. They would not receive any investment and a considerable population loss had to expect. The collapsed houses would not be rebuilt and public services would receive the strict minimum of support. Residents had to live with the advice of hard words: the very reason for the existence of some of these small isolated places will disappear completely.

Imagine what it was to live in a village that your local leaders had abandoned, actively and knowingly. Many of these category D villages no longer exist and those who do it are more than ever in difficulty. Good luck to find an ad, a village shop or a male work club.

These are the great forces against which Farage fights, without convincing solution. His response seems to be based on the narrowing of ineffective local government spending, of course by emphasizing the diversity and equality programs. The party led 3,000 requests for freedom of information and plastered the conclusions on personalized brochures arriving in mailboxes in the coming days.

It may seem large and intelligent, but if Elon Musks varied with the American department of government efficiency (DOGE) is something to pass, these reform advisers will have a little struggle. There is undoubtedly waste in the council offices, but it is a simple decrease in the budget compared to the challenges of an aging population and a social guard, not to mention the winds.

The reform also has no responses at the national level. As the only political party which actively calls the fact that the scuthorpe steelworks are immediately brought to public property, it is undoubtedly the most economically left-wing force in Great Britain today which has no generous income plans.

Not that one of these gigantic challenges is May 1. Once again, important parts of England will vote for change with increasing anger. Your average bet Co Durham was Mr. Angry in 2016, Mr. determined in 2019 and is now Mr. Furious in 2025. Thousands of them could approve the reform. So what?

For work, the only hope is that its ambition to provide a tangible economic change quickly has fruit and reforms of simplistic tropes are exposed. But what awaits us if another party fails to make changes? The answer is just more fury and frustration.

