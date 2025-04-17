The Antalya diplomacy forum becomes a global dialogue center





The Antalya diplomacy forum, organized under the auspices of President Tayyip Erdoan and organized by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan in April 1113, became the heart of diplomacy. President Erdoan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Fidan carried out an intense diplomatic activity with their numerous meetings. Inheriting more than 6,000 people, including 21 heads of state and government, 64 ministers from 155 countries, the forum saw Erdoan meeting 14 heads of state and government and 1 head of autonomous government. Organized to embrace diplomacy in a fragmented world, the forum Saw Erdoan Meet with the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Kosovo, Syria, Sierra Leone, Somalia, and Sudan, as well as the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Palestine, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar Libya, and Hungary, and the President of the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq. President Erdogan opens the Antalya forum with President Aliyev Erdoan, who first met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the first time, held his last meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud. Erdoans' meetings with Syrian President Ahmed Shara and Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Palestinians living abroad, Mohammed Mustafa, were the most notable. All critical questions were discussed during these meetings. Erdoan shared Trkiye's messages and expectations on issues such as the end of Israel's attacks on Gaza, developments in Syria, the fight against terrorism and the establishment of sustainable peace in Ukraine. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Fidan also met many of his counterparts. Fidan's most important meeting was the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The meeting discussed cooperation in the energy field, questions related to the security of navigation in the Black Sea and efforts to make a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukraine war. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke yesterday to his American counterpart Marco Rubio on the phone. During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed, as is the developments in Syria and the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Efforts to establish a cease-fire in the Russian-Ukraine war were also assessed. Meanwhile, Fidan met Foreign Affairs Councilor Hosseain of the Bangladais interim government in Ankara. The Presidency Communications Department compiled the opening speech of President Tayyip Erdoan Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in a book. In a press release on his account on social networks, the director of presidency communications, Fahrettin Altun, drew attention to the fact that more than 6,000 people attended the ADF this year, including 21 heads of state and government of 155 countries, 64 ministers and nearly 1,000 press members in 46 countries. Stressing that the messages of President Erdoans all over the world in the framework of the ADF and its calls for the international community to take measures against the oppressions which take place in the world, in particular in Gaza, are extremely important, Altun noted the following: we have compiled the messages that our president has given to the whole world of the world and its calls to the international community against the all -in -the -world The book. This work also clearly reveals the path that must be followed to establish peace, justice and tranquility in the world. I hope that this work, which records the address reflecting the global vision of our president, will be beneficial so that it can guide future generations. Ak Party Istanbul, the deputy, Serkan Bayram, submitted a bill to declare on March 21 as Novruz holidays. Bayram said President Tayyip Erdoan had addressed this issue during this year's Novruz celebrations at a press conference he held in Parliament. Bayram said everyone wants this day to be declared an official holiday, a religious holiday, both in terms of expectations of our peoples and a climate of peace to prevail in our country and in the world. I await the support of all our games, and I expect support from all our deputies. Declaring that he had submitted the amendments to the law on public holidays and public holidays to the presidency of the Parliament, Bayram said that the expression on March 21 of the holidays of Novruz will be added to the law.

