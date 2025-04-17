Chinas XI wraps Malaysia Visit with the jet, flea offers before going to Cambodia





Chinese president Xi Jinping finished his first visit to Malaysia In more than a decade Thursday, with a burst of promises of businesses and investment, including support for sales of Chinese manufacturing aircraft and the cooperation of semiconductors while Beijing seeks to position itself as a most reliable partner in Southeast Asia in the midst of Washingtons intensifying the trade war. The visit occurred while China was traveling to get started as a defender of world trade, calling on nations to push the climbing of the American president threats Donald Trump The administration which shocked the exporters and sent governments rushing to negotiate lower imports on the largest global consumer market. XIS STOP in Malaysia, which is part of a week-long visit to Southeast Asia, came following the announcement of the region's sweeping prices, ranging from 24 to 49%. Although these measures were subsequently suspended for 90 days, they raised serious concerns about future access to American buyers. During its judgment in Kuala Lumpur, its first since 2013, XI supervised the signing of dozens of agreements with Malaysia, including agreements on the cooperation of railways and aviation within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative, as well as technological and energy partnerships. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim jointly attended the exchange of bilateral cooperation documents after their talks in Putrajaya, Malaysia on April 16. Photo: Xinhua In a joint declaration, China and Malaysia have said that they would continue to work together in international executives such as the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organization (WTO), and reject the restrictive unilateral trade measures, including arbitrary tariff increases which are not consistent with the WTO rules. The two parties are determined to maintain the non -discriminatory multilateral trading system based on rules, non -discriminatory, open, fair, fair and transparent with the WTO, according to the press release.

