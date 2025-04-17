The Giorgia Meloni of Italy meets Trump in the White House in the middle of the anxiety of the EU





Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets at the White House on Thursday with President Trump, in what his aid described as a “commercial peace mission” with high issues.

European leaders hope that the Italian right -wing Prime Minister will be able to position himself as a bridge between the Trump administration and the European Union, which Mr. Trump and his best collaborators struck as a dead, if not abusive, defense and trade partner.

Trump told journalists on Thursday that “of course” that there will be a trade agreement with the EU at the end of the 90-day break on his so-called “reciprocal” rates. When asked if the EU was on his list of priority nations for having concluded trade agreements, Trump said: “Everyone is on my priority list”. The president said he and Meloni had discussed trade and “a lot, a lot”.

Hope not only in Rome, but in the EU capitals through the 27 nations block is probably that Meloni can persuade Trump not to impose the steep price increases he threatened, which could devastate European economies. A journalist asked Meloni if ​​she believed that the United States and Trump are reliable partners.

“If I didn't think it's a reliable partner, I wouldn't be there,” replied Meloni.

Meloni said that she was “here to find the best way to make us both stronger”.

“The objective for me is to make the west again large,” said Meloni. “And I think we can do it together.”

President Donald Trump left, welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni when he arrived at the White House on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Washington. Tom Brenner / AP Meloni and Trump seem to “get along very well”

Meloni positioned himself while the European chief Mr. Trump is most likely to listen. The two have developed a relationship based on shared political and ideological affinities on issues such as immigration and LGBTQ rights.

Meloni was the only European leader to be invited to the inauguration of Mr. Trump in January, and he congratulated him on several occasions, calling her “leader and fantastic person” and someone with whom he could potentially work to “straighten the world a little”.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Center) atauguards the inauguration of Donald Trump as the next President of the United States in the United States Capitol rotunda, on January 20, 2025, in Washington, DC Getty

After the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris last year, which the two leaders attended, Trump was cited by the New York Post saying: “I was a lot with it” and “we get along very well”.

But the Italian leader will have to try to balance this special budding relationship with his mandate to protect the interests not only from the economy of his own nation, but from the EU, with which the financial future of Italy is inextricably linked.

Europe has hope and anxiety, during the Trump-Meloni meeting

Meloni and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, discussed strategies on how to approach her meeting with Mr. Trump during several telephone calls before the trip, according to a spokesman for the Commission.

Von der Leyen herself has not yet obtained a meeting with Mr. Trump, despite repeated requests. Meloni's rest at the White House will be the first with any European leader since the administration has announced its prices on almost all the nations with which the United States has traded in early April. The EU was affected by a tariff rate of 20% coverage on all exports to the United States with this announcement, although Mr. Trump put these higher rates pending for approximately 90 days later, while the global stock markets were rolled up, leaving a universal rate of 10% in place.

Meloni has slowly reprimanded the radical prices on the EU as “bad”, but it was one of the votes urging the continental block not to impose reprisal measures, insisting that a calm response focused on negotiations would provide a more constructive resolution.

The White House claims that dozens of counties came forward to negotiate new trade agreements with the United States, with Mr. Trump who boasted that the leaders called him and “kissed my ass”, begging to conclude agreements to avoid the reimposure of higher samples.

“We know that we are going through a difficult period, let's see how it goes in the coming hours. I don't feel any pressure, as you can imagine, for my next two days,” said Meloni with a clear note of irony at a ceremony of award ceremony two days before his White House meeting. “I am aware of what I represent and I am aware of what I defend.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen arriving at the Palazzo Chigi in Rome, on April 15, 2025, to receive the guest Prime Minister of Montenegro. Images of Stefano Costantino / Sopa / Lightrocket / Getty

However, not all European politicians were so optimistic about the potential results of the Trump-Meloni meeting. The Italian opposition politician Carlo Calenda said: “The most important thing is that Meloni does not allow himself to be used by Trump to divide the European Front.”

In other European capitals, there was a clear anxiety as to the possibility that the White House could use the meeting to try to undermine the unit of the EU.

“If we are starting to have bilateral discussions, this will obviously break the current dynamics,” said the Minister of the French Government of Industry and Energy last week, Marc Ferracci, adding: “Europe is only strong if it is united.”

The French news agency AFP said that a government spokesperson later stressed that all votes capable of encouraging dialogue between Washington and the EU were to be welcomed. This statement echoes the remarks of the EU spokesperson on Monday, which noted the close coordination between Meloni and Von Der Leyen before the Italian leader's trip to Washington and said that “awareness was welcome”.

After her brief visit to Washington, the Italian chief will return home, where she should meet on Friday with vice-president JD Vance during his visit to the Italian capital and the Vatican.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met Trump in the oval office since he took office for his second mandate, but these meetings all came before the massive announcement of prices on April 2.

