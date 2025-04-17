Regarding Sowan in Jokowi, Bahlil asked that Eid's ties are not politicized





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The president of the Golkar Bahlil Lahadalia party asked for a friendship at the time of Lebaran 2025 not politicized. He and a number of ministers in the Red and White cabinet previously visited the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi at his residence in the city of Solo, Central Java.

Bahlil said that his presence with his family at Jokowi was nothing more than the Eid Al -Fitr rally. “There are no other things, there is a holiday friendship. The name of the holidays is not politicized. Later, wait for the election, Pileg,” said Bahlil at the DPP office of the Golkar party, Slini Area, West Jakarta, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Eid Day, according to him, is the right time to meet and forgive himself and pray. This day was also considered appropriate to build kinship and kinship.

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) had previously confirmed that all the ministers of the Red and White Cabinet were under the order of President Prabowo Suubianto.

“The minister is now, all under the order of Mr. President Prabowo,” said Bahlil after the opening of the Global Hydrogen Ecosystem Summit & Exhibition 2025 in Jakarta, Tuesday, 1525, as indicated Between.

Bahlil stressed that ministers consolidated with Prabowo to develop the country, create jobs and increase the economic growth of the well-being of the people.

Bahlil said that consolidation was only carried out by ministers than Prabowo and not other parties, including Jokowi that he met solo on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. “What is clear, we consolidate with the president. With others, there is no consolidation,” said Bahlil.

Several ministers who were watched Sowan in Jokowi included the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the coordinated Minister of the Food Division Zulkifli Hasan, and the Minister of Population and Family Development of Wihaji.

In addition, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, the coordinated minister of human development and culture (PMK) Pratikno, and the cooperative minister Budi Arie Setiadi also visited Jokowi at the time of Eid.

The visit of a certain number of ministers was also underlined by the member of Commission II of DPR, Mardani Ali will be. He said that the ministers of the Red and White cabinet should have the permission of Prabowo if they met the former president Jokowi.

The politician of the prosperous justice party or the PKS assessed that friendship in Jokowi was good, but he recalled that there should not be any perception of the “twins”. In addition, there was a meeting with Jokowi conducted during the ministers' work hours. “The collection is good. But do not be during working hours and make sure of authorization to the president,” said the House of Representatives Commission II Tempo Saturday April 12, 2025.

The President of the Parliament of Inter-Parliament Cooperation (BKSAP) said that former president Jokowi had been completed. Thus, assistants should focus on the support of President Prabowo who works hard. Although, he said, Prabowo did not care about his minister to meet Jokowi.

Eka Yudha Saputra contributed to the drafting of this article.

