PM Modi to order the port of Vizhinjam on May 2, construction of all the phases to be completed by 2028

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will put the Vizhinjam Sea on May 2. The Prime Ministers' office informed the government government and the port authorities in an official statement.

Kerala Minister of Ports, Vn Vasavan, in an official statement, said that the Prime Minister's office had informed him that the port dedication ceremony would be held at 11 a.m. on May 2 by the PM.

With the dedication of the port to the nation, the Kerala will reach the leading plan in the world maritime trade sector. Vizhinjam is the first semi-automated port in Southern Asia and develops quickly as a commercial gateway from India, said the minister.

“Until now, 263 ships have arrived at the port. Vizhinjam has progressed while surprising the world by manipulating 5.36 Lakh from equivalent units (EVP) from Cargaison of 5.36 Lakh from the start of its commercial operations,” he added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the port trial on July 12, 2024. After that, the port began its commercial operations on December 3, 2024.

The official inauguration was delayed because the government of the State awaited a response from the Prime Ministers. After the trial, the government of the State had announced that the commissioning would take place once the Prime Minister finalized the date. On April 9 of this year, the port welcomed the largest container carrier who respects the world, MSC Turkiye. In March, the Union’s Ministry of the Environment granted an environmental authorization for the construction of the following two phases of the port.

Vasavan also said that the port was at the top of the list of freight movements in ports on the south and western coasts of India in February and March 2025 and also achieved the feat of managing 1 Lakh EVP per month.

With the signing of the viability financing agreement (VGF), all the procedures for the first phase of the port of Vizhinjam were completed, he said.

The Union government, a banking consortium and Adani Ports PVT LTD, which manages the port of Vizhinjam Deep-Sea, earlier this month, has signed a tripartite (MOU) memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the supply of VGF of RS 817.80 crosses to the project.

“The construction work was completed at a rapid pace and the port has reached proud milestones after the arbitration procedure has been avoided and that a new agreement has been concluded. The agreement was concluded so that the government obtains more income than what was available under the previous layout,” said the Minister.

He said that the construction of all the port phases will be completed by 2028. Adani Vizhinjam Port will pay the state government to the revenue generated when the four phases are operational from 2034, he added.

Once the construction is completed by 2028, the minimum installed capacity of the port will be 30 Lakh EVP per year and this will be reached at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore which will be fully worn by the ports of Adani, underlined the minister.

He has expressed hope that once road and rail connectivity with the port has been completed and the traffic of goods has become fluid, the Vizhinjam transhipment center will open up enormous development opportunities for Kerala.

Vizhinjam will be able to manage a large part of the country's goods traffic and as it reaches its full capacity, due to the interventions of the government government, this will result in large-scale commercial and industrial growth in Kerala, he added.

According to the Minister, the government of Kerala aims to use the benefits of the port in the Thiruvananthapuram district by implementing the outdoor area growth corridor, the Ring Road, Vizhinjam-Kollamlam-Punalururur, etc. On a warpath and has already given preliminary approvals for the same.

“This is a massive project that will change the face of Thiruvananthapuram with the creation of various industrial and commercial establishments in a 2.5 km area on both sides of these roads. As these activities progress, it is expected that many industrial and central industrial parks will belong to other districts to the south of Ernakulam,” he said in his declaration.

He also said that measures were taken to move goods from other ports to Vizhinjam, considering it as a centralized port.

Developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone LTD (APSEZ), the largest Indian port developer and part of the Adani group, the port was built as part of a public-private partnership model at an estimated cost of RS 8,867 crores.