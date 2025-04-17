Donald Trump obtains a legal victory over Judge CHUTKAN





A court temporarily blocked a decision by the American district judge Tanya Chutkan concerning the financing of the climate programs of former president Joe Biden.

The DC Court of Appeal interrupted the judge’s decision on Tuesday who ordered Citibank to release billions of dollars from Green Bank subsidies as part of the Biden Bill, Tax and Health Care of Biden in 2022.

Why it matters

The court's decision is the last development in an ongoing struggle while President Donald Trump is trying to throw the climatic and energy measures of Biden, and to replace it with his program to reduce cost and pro-coal products.

CHUTKAN supervised the case of the president rejected by the federal president in 2020.

In March, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Lee Zeldin, dismissed the subsidies granted to eight non -profit organizations through the Biden inflation reduction law in 2022 and tried to recover the $ 20 billion fund.

CHUTKAN published on Tuesday a preliminary injunction prohibiting the EPA from suspending or ending the subsidies, judging that the agency had violated the law. Citibank had received the funds, but refused to release them following a request from the current government.

The Court of Appeal has now issued a partial suspension of the decision of Chutkan in order to give the court “a sufficient opportunity” to examine it.

In its decision, the court said that Chutkhan's reasoning for its decision on Tuesday did not meet the standard required for such an injunction.

Zeldin compared the funds awarded to non -profit groups to gold bars “thrown from the Titanic”. Zeldin has also alleged fraud in the climate program, which Chutkan said it had not seen any evidence.

Groups that obtained a total of $ 14 million under the Climate Biden – Climate United Fund, Coalition for Green Capital and Power Forward Communities.

In a Tuesday declaration, CEO of Climate United, Beth Bafford, said that the injunction of Chutkan had given the group a “chance of breathing after illegally the EPA – and without regular procedure – ended our awards”.

What people say

The DC Court of Appeal wrote in its decision: “The aim of this order is to give the Court a sufficient opportunity to consider the next opinion of the district court to support its order granting a preliminary injunction as well as the emergency request to suspend the appeal pending and any response.”

Beth Bafford, CEO of Climate United Fund, said Tuesday in a statement: “Today's decision gives us a chance to breathe after the EPA illegally – and without regular procedure – ended our awards and blocked access to the funds that were appropriate by the congress and legally obliged. After a one -year candidacy process, we were hired to do Decades: investment in communities and strengthening markets.

What happens next

The DC Court of Appeal said that a separate order establishing deadlines for the parties' responses or declarations of support for the emergency request for pending suspension will be issued at a later time.

