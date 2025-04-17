Putrajaya, April 17, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the President of Chinas Xi Jinping witnessed the exchange of 31 understanding memoranda (soft) and documents covering various sectors of cooperation between the two countries.

The ceremony took place in the Seri Perdana complex here, this afternoon, in collaboration with the visit of the three-day Xis state in Malaysia from Tuesday.

Among the protruding facts, there was a memorandum of understanding between the Malaysian government and the Chinese news agency Xinhua in the field of news and information.

The Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia Oulang Yujing represented Malaysia and China respectively by exchanging the document.

Thanks to this memorandum of understanding, the national public broadcaster RTM and Xinhua will collaborate on the activities of the joint media, in particular the exchange of news and the co -production of programs and documentaries to present the respective unique nature and promote a deeper mutual understanding.

The memorandum of understanding between the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) and the China Media Group (CMG) and two additional protococci to modify the memorandum of understanding between the Malaysian government and the CMG) and the CMG in cooperation in the media and another were between CMG and the Malaysian national press agency (Bernama).

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi exchanged a memorandum of understanding between Chinas and the Malaysian government to jointly promote cooperation on the global security initiative.

The two foreign ministers have also exchanged a memorandum of understanding between China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Malaysias Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs on strengthening development cooperation and promoting the implementation of global development initiatives.

An agreement on the exemption of mutual visa for passport holders against public affairs and ordinary passports was also exchanged between the two governments, with the Malaysia represented by the Minister of the Interior, Datuk Seri SIIFUDDIN NASMATION Ismail and the China represented by Wang.

The Minister of Investments, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk ZAFFRUL TEGKU Abdul Aziz and the Minister of Commerce of Chinas Wang Wentao exchanged three prototives which include cooperation in commercial services.

The other two muskets involve the upgrade of the twin parks of China-Malais in China-Malais as well as cooperation on standardization.

The Minister of Transport of Malaysias, Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Ouyang, exchanged the memorandum of understanding between his ministry and the national administration of the railways of Chinas during the strengthening of cooperation in the railway sector.

The memorandum of understanding, jointly supporting the construction of joint laboratories in emerging technologies, was exchanged between the Minister of Sciences, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang and Ouyang.

Chang has also exchanged the memorandum of understanding on the cooperation on the application of the Beidou World Satellite of Navigation Satellite with the President of Chinas of the National Commission for Development and Reform, Zheng Shanjie.

In the field of higher education, the Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Ouyang exchanged the memorandum of understanding between the University of Malaysia and the University of Beijing on the construction of China-Malais AI + New Materials Joint Laboratory.

The two parties also exchanged three software linked to the promotion of tourism and cultural heritage. The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Serio Sing Sing represented his ministry in the exchange while China was represented by Ouyang and the president and editor -in -chief of CMG Shen Hai Xiong.

Shen has also exchanged the memorandum of understanding on the translation and publication of the classics with the Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and the Chairman of the Chinas of the National Commission for Development and Reform (NDRC) Zheng Shanje exchanged two protocolsfurières on artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital economy.

The memorandum of understanding on intellectual property cooperation was exchanged between the director general of Malaysias Intellectual Property Corporation (Myipo), Kamal Kormin and Ouyang.

In addition to the Mus, Malaysia and China have exchanged two tickets, two agreements and a protocol to advance collaboration in the fields of mutual interests. Bernama