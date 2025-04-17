Politics
Division of the conduct of dark personalities of political leaders, polarization
The global study suggests that it is your favorite politicians who make you hate the other side
In a word
- Dark personality traits (narcissism, psychopathy, machiavellianism) among politicians that support you do not oppose a deeper political polarization
- This effect only occurs when voters feel ideologically close to the candidate with dark features
- Politicians with features such as emotional stability in fact reduce polarization among their supporters
Amsterdam – Your favorite political fighter could make you more polarized than you think, but not for the reasons you think.
A new study reveals an unexpected turn in what motivates the political division: it is not the personalities of politicians that we hate that the dark personality traits of the polarization of the dark politicians we support who widen the political fracture.
This discovery returns conventional wisdom to his head. While many assume that our political hatred comes from opposition figures, the research published in the European Political Research Journal shows that when the voters feel aligned with politicians who display narcissism, psychopathy and the Machiaveurizer, they become more polarized against adversaries.
“Our results show that the dark personality of the best politicians can be associated with increases in emotional polarization in the public, but only for candidates for voters in part, and only for high levels of ideological proximity between the candidate and the voter,” write the researchers, led by Alessandro Nai at the University of Amsterdam.
The black triad in politics
Researchers focused on what psychologists call the “black triad” of personality traits:
- Narcissism: self-importance, law and admiration envy
- Psychopathy: emotional coldness and contempt for the feelings of others
- Machiavellianism: strategic manipulation and cunning behavior
To examine how these traits affect voters, the team has studied more than 90 main politicians who participated in 40 national elections in the world between 2016 and 2021, including leaders like Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson.
The researchers have linked the personality assessments of these leaders to the survey data of around 34,000 voters who participated in the elections where these candidates contributed.
Why your side counts more
People pay more attention to information from sources they already trust the phenomenon called “motivated reasoning”. Humans easily accept information that corresponds to their existing beliefs while rejecting contradictory information.
“In times of increased political conflict, voters should undergo a stronger traction in group loyalty, perhaps even by leading them to support a more muscular profile in their elites,” noted the authors.
The results revealed a clear scheme: when the voters felt ideologically aligned with candidates marking high on dark personality traits, they showed higher levels of emotional polarization than they felt much more positively on their favorite candidates and much more negatively on opponents.
This effect was the strongest for Machiavellianism, although narcissism and psychopathy have also shown effects. On the other hand, the candidates evaluated the features such as emotional stability had the opposite effect, somewhat reducing polarization among their relatives.
More importantly, the personality traits of candidates hated by opposite parties had much less impact on polarization levels. This undermines the common hypothesis that political hatred is mainly motivated by repulsion towards opposition personalities.
An unstable democracy
These results increase concerning the implications for democracies. According to researchers, “dark features seem particularly widespread among autocrats and populists, suggesting a potentially harmful intersection between uncompromising leaders, democratic decline and emotional polarization.”
If candidates with dark personality traits intensify the polarization among their supporters, and these supporters reward these candidates elected them, we risk a feedback loop which gradually damages democratic standards and social cohesion.
The conclusion offers a new perspective on the fight against polarization: it can force voters to become more critical towards the personalities they support rather than focus only on the rejection of the opposition.
Paper summary
Methodology
The researchers combined two main data sources to carry out their analysis. First of all, they used the Négex data set, a large -scale expert investigation where researchers with electoral policy expertise have evaluated political candidates on “Big Five” personality traits and the “black triad” of narcissism, psychopathy and Machiavellian. Second, they used the comparative study of electoral systems (CSE), which provides post-electoral survey of voters in several countries. The overlap between these data sets included 91 best candidates who participated in 40 national elections in the world. To measure emotional polarization, they calculated the difference between how the voters evaluated their favorite candidates compared to opponents. They then linked the personality traits of candidates to the polarization levels of voters, examining how the relationship differs according to whether the candidate came from the favorite party of a voter or an opposition.
Results
The study revealed that the dark personality traits of politicians were associated with an increased emotional polarization among voters, but with a critical qualification: this effect was only significant for the candidates in part (those of the favorite voters of voters) and that when the voters felt ideologically close to these candidates. The three dark traits have shown a certain effect, although Machiavellianism has demonstrated the strongest relationship with polarization. Conversely, candidates marking features such as emotional stability have somewhat reduced polarization among their relatives. The personality features of candidates hated by opposite parties had a minimal impact on the polarization levels of voters, which suggests that political division is more motivated by attachment to dark personalities in part than by repulsion to opposition.
Boundaries
The authors recognize several limits to their research. First, the observational nature of their data makes it difficult to establish a causality, it is possible that the already polarized voters select black personality candidates rather than these candidates causing polarization. Second, the study only included the main national politicians and could not assess the effects at more local levels where electoral relations for candidates could be closer. Third, the use of expert notes to assess the personalities of politicians could introduce biases, although researchers have implemented several controls to respond to this concern. Finally, the transversal conception prevents examining the way these relationships could evolve over time.
Financing and disclosure
Alessandro Nai, principal researcher, acknowledges receiving financial support from the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF Ref. P300P1_161163). The authors express their gratitude to the European Journal of Political Research Publishers and anonymous examiners for their contribution during the revision process, as well as to all the Névex experts who donated their time and to the CSE to make available transnational lifting data.
Publication information
The document entitled “Ripping the public?” European Political Research Journal. The authors are Alessandro Nai and Katjana Gattermann of the Amsterdam Communication Research School at the University of Amsterdam; Frederico Ferreira da Silva and Diego Garzia of the Institute of Political Studies at the University of Lausanne; and Loes Aaldering from the Department of Political Science and Public Administration in Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.
