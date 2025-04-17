Division of the conduct of dark personalities of political leaders, polarization

(Delphotostock – Stock.adobe.com)

The global study suggests that it is your favorite politicians who make you hate the other side

In a word Dark personality traits (narcissism, psychopathy, machiavellianism) among politicians that support you do not oppose a deeper political polarization

This effect only occurs when voters feel ideologically close to the candidate with dark features

Politicians with features such as emotional stability in fact reduce polarization among their supporters

Amsterdam – Your favorite political fighter could make you more polarized than you think, but not for the reasons you think.

A new study reveals an unexpected turn in what motivates the political division: it is not the personalities of politicians that we hate that the dark personality traits of the polarization of the dark politicians we support who widen the political fracture.

This discovery returns conventional wisdom to his head. While many assume that our political hatred comes from opposition figures, the research published in the European Political Research Journal shows that when the voters feel aligned with politicians who display narcissism, psychopathy and the Machiaveurizer, they become more polarized against adversaries.

“Our results show that the dark personality of the best politicians can be associated with increases in emotional polarization in the public, but only for candidates for voters in part, and only for high levels of ideological proximity between the candidate and the voter,” write the researchers, led by Alessandro Nai at the University of Amsterdam.

The black triad in politics

Researchers focused on what psychologists call the “black triad” of personality traits:

Narcissism: self-importance, law and admiration envy Psychopathy: emotional coldness and contempt for the feelings of others Machiavellianism: strategic manipulation and cunning behavior

To examine how these traits affect voters, the team has studied more than 90 main politicians who participated in 40 national elections in the world between 2016 and 2021, including leaders like Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson.

The researchers have linked the personality assessments of these leaders to the survey data of around 34,000 voters who participated in the elections where these candidates contributed.

Politicians with the three personality traits of the “black triad” could lead their voters on a more conflictual path than they think. (Olivier Le Moal – Stock.adobe.com)

Why your side counts more

People pay more attention to information from sources they already trust the phenomenon called “motivated reasoning”. Humans easily accept information that corresponds to their existing beliefs while rejecting contradictory information.

“In times of increased political conflict, voters should undergo a stronger traction in group loyalty, perhaps even by leading them to support a more muscular profile in their elites,” noted the authors.

The results revealed a clear scheme: when the voters felt ideologically aligned with candidates marking high on dark personality traits, they showed higher levels of emotional polarization than they felt much more positively on their favorite candidates and much more negatively on opponents.

This effect was the strongest for Machiavellianism, although narcissism and psychopathy have also shown effects. On the other hand, the candidates evaluated the features such as emotional stability had the opposite effect, somewhat reducing polarization among their relatives.

More importantly, the personality traits of candidates hated by opposite parties had much less impact on polarization levels. This undermines the common hypothesis that political hatred is mainly motivated by repulsion towards opposition personalities.

An unstable democracy

These results increase concerning the implications for democracies. According to researchers, “dark features seem particularly widespread among autocrats and populists, suggesting a potentially harmful intersection between uncompromising leaders, democratic decline and emotional polarization.”

If candidates with dark personality traits intensify the polarization among their supporters, and these supporters reward these candidates elected them, we risk a feedback loop which gradually damages democratic standards and social cohesion.

The conclusion offers a new perspective on the fight against polarization: it can force voters to become more critical towards the personalities they support rather than focus only on the rejection of the opposition.