Police briefly owned the best PTI leaders, Imran's sisters





Police vehicles can be seen in a checkpoint near the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi while holding PTI leaders, the sisters of former president Imran Khan on April 17, 2025. Screengrab via Geo News

Rawalpindi: Police briefly owned the best leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and the sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from a checkpoint near Adiala prison and then released them to Chakri Interchange.

The arrest intervened after the leaders engaged in a verbal altercation with the police for not having been authorized to meet the founder of the PTI, imprisoned in the Adiala prison.

The chief of the opposition of the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, the chief of the council of Sunni Ittehad (sic) and the PTI Ally Sahibzada Hamid Raza and the opposition chief of Punjab, Ahmed Khan Bhachar, were detained by the police.

The founding sisters of PTI, Aleema Khan, Noreen Khanum and Uzma Khanum were also placed in police custody.

Overall, seven leaders of the PTI, including the ex-sisters of the former first and his cousin Qasim Khan, were taken to a van by police officials.

“We will stop you all,” police officials told leaders and took them to the prison van after showing their arrest warrants.

“See this, they stop the opposition chief,” Ayub told journalists before being taken to the prison van, adding: “[] The head of the opposition of the Punjab assembly, Hamid Raza and other leaders are also present here. “”

He continued by saying that he had not left the Minister of the Interior Mohin Naqvi sit in the lower room. “What kind of law is it? There is always a rule of law in a hard state. Our ancestors have made sacrifices for this nation.”

Addressing Geo News, the spokesperson for PTI, Sheikh Waqas Akram, firmly condemned the arrest of party leaders, calling “extremely deplorable”.

He asked the government to immediately release leaders and sisters Khan detained and warned of “strong public reaction” if the authorities kept using such tactics.

The arrests occurred a week after the PTI workers clashed with the police near the Adiala of Rawalpindi prison, the police holding several workers and managers.

The confrontation occurred at the Gorakhpur control point, where PTI workers had gathered and chanted slogans after the party leaders were refused authorization to meet the founder of the imprisoned party.

In response, the police resorted to Baton by loading the demonstrators, while the supporters of the PTI slipped stones to the staff of the police. Several PTI managers and workers were placed in police custody during the altercation.

The situation was defused after the head of the opposition to the National Assembly Omar Ayub intervened and assured the cooperation police.

Police also arrested the Sisters Imrans Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan and the head of the PTI Aliya Hamza. The Ptis Ally and the head of the SIC, Sahibzada, were also one of the detained people.

However, they were released a few hours later and left for their residence with their Qasim cousin.

On the other hand, the federal government has denied any role in setting up the restrictions on Khan's meeting with its party leaders and family members.

One day ago, the Minister of Information, Attaullah Tarar, categorically rejected the unjust processing request by the PTI of the founder of the imprisoned party and said that the former president had not been deprived of any convenience of prison.

Speaking on the Geo News program “AAJ Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath”, he said that Khan had been authorized to meet people several times a week, and he is the only political leader to have appreciated this kind of leniency.

He argued that the PTI is experiencing intestine struggles among its leaders and is divided into two factions – the group of Aleema Khan and the Bushra Bibi group. “I really don't know what faction of the PTI prevented another from meeting him [Imran Khan]”, He added.

His statements occurred after several PTI leaders were seen blame for having created obstacles while trying to carry out meetings with Khan in Adiala in Rawalpindi prison.

