Meloni look at a positive relationship with Trump in the move to drop the tariff war

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to meet President Donald Trump Thursday in a decision to facilitate tensions and play the intermediary between the White House and the European Union in the midst of the rates of the tariffs that the president has taken from the block.

Trump called Meloni as a “leader and fantastic person”, and the Italian Prime Minister was one of the few international leaders to attend his inauguration in January.

But the Italian leader would have more in his mind than to maintain positive relations with Trump. It seeks to carry out the load in the protection of the EU economy.

Donald Trump, the president of the time, meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, January 4, 2025 (Italian government / document via Reuters)

Who is Giorgia Meloni? Trump welcomes an Italian PM in Mar-A-Lago

“I think that Europeans see it as an opportunity, not as a trap. Meloni is perfectly positioned to serve as a transatlantic bridge between Brussels and Washington,” said Peter Rough, main scholarship and director of the Center on Europe and Eurasia with the Hudson Institute, Fox News Digital.

“She has good relations with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the [European Union] Commission and is a natural adjustment for Trump, given their national mutual conservatism, “he added.

The EU has until July to convince the president to overthrow the course on his 20% of “reciprocal rates” which he delivered on April 2 “Day of the Liberation”, which he arrested a week later for 90 days after the world's fallout.

But the EU is still subject to the 10% reference rates with which Trump hit all business partners, as well as 25% prices on steel, aluminum and vehicles.

These rates, although undesirable, were not a total shock for international leaders, because Trump was committed to promulgating radical prices on the campaign track, and in the weeks preceding on April 2, EU leaders would have offered a zero zero price with Washington in the context of a helping hand to prevent the president from implementing the tariffs.

The White House did not answer questions from Fox News Digital on the reasons why the president did not accept the agreement and rather advanced what he called “reciprocal rates”.

President Donald Trump holds a table of “reciprocal prices” while speaking during a commercial announcement event at the White House on April 2, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump says Ireland's tax system has attracted American pharmacy, threatens to degenerate the EU trade war

But Meloni should push this proposal because it is under pressure not only to balance the position of Italy as a member of the EU and preserve its solid historical links with the United States, it also faces the internal pressure due to the consequences that a trade war with the United States would have on the economy of its country.

The United States has become the Non-U ° 1 export market in Italy, worth $ 76 billion in 2024, although Rome has only imported $ 32 billion in the United States the same year, according to government trade data, contributing to Trump classified as “unfair” negotiation practices

President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Getty Images)

Italy is the third EU exporter to the United States behind Germany and Ireland, which means that Meloni faces significant internal pressure to take advantage of his good relations with Trump before the Italians begin to feel real economic pain, in particular because several industries that Washington has targeted in his tariff war continues from American exports like machines, pharmaceutics, textiles And food exports such as American cheese and wine.

“Rather than succumbing to histrionic or burning bridges with the White House, she carefully chose her words since the president made his price two weeks ago,” said Rouh. “I don't know if she will be successful this week, but if someone can do it, it's probably Meloni. She has a lot of credibility.”

Other EU leaders, such as the Prime Minister of Ireland, have made travel similar to the United States to meet Trump, although it was not enough to avoid the 20% coverage rate that Trump announced this month.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on the left, and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (Thierry Monasse / Getty Images)

However, reports indicate that some EU leaders hope that Meloni will be the only one to turn the trend.

But the EU does not put all its eggs in the Meloni basket. Earlier this week, the EU Commissioner for Trade Maros Šefčovič met the US Secretary of Trade Howard Luneick and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer and declared in an article on social networks that the EU was determined to find a “mutual solution at unjustified rates”.

“The EU remains constructive and ready for a good deal-including reciprocity through our price offer 0 for 0 on industrial goods and work on non-tariff barriers,” he wrote. “The realization of this will require a significant joint effort on both sides.”

The Meloni office did not immediately answer Fox News Digital questions as to whether it would consider an agreement between Italy and the United States rather than working on an entire EU agreement.

