Jokowi's reaction after TPUA mass came to him

Dozens of people from the team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA) came to the residence of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi At Sumber Village, Solo City, Central Java, Wednesday April 16, 2025. TPUA questioned Jokowi diploma. The day before, they went to Gadjah Mada University or to the UGM to question the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.

TPUA Vice-President Rizal Fadillah said they came in touch and Halalbihal with Jokowi as ordinary citizens. He said that his party hoped that during the meeting, Jokowi could show the original diploma as a graduate of the UGM.

Rizal said before having sent a letter twice to Jokowi. “We also want to clarify and help Mr. Jokowi linked to the original diploma he has not yet transmitted,” he said.

Three TPUA representatives had the opportunity to meet Jokowi in the House. The day before, TPUA had visited the Faculty of Forestry UGM. Rizal hoped that from Reunion, Jokowi could show his original diploma and that the problem was finished. “Only that. Can show the original diploma that is hosted by the community,” he said.

Jokowi does not want to show a diploma in Tpua

Jokowi was reluctant to show his diploma when he received representatives of TPUA in his residence. The mass group questioned the Jokowi diploma as a graduate of the UGM. The meeting lasted about 30 minutes. But their hope of being shown by the Jokowi diploma must be directly disappeared.

Jokowi said reason did not show his diploma because he considered that there was no obligation for him to show his diploma. “Yes, Alhamdulillah (representative of TPUA), I received earlier in the house. Because whatever he wanted to be friendly, of course, I accept it well. They asked me to be able to show the original diploma. I said that there was no obligation on my part to show it,” he said when he was met by solo reporters on Wednesday.

Jokowi also stressed that there was no authority that they regulated him to show his original diploma. “It is therefore very clear yesterday at the UGM also gave a clear explanation,” he said.

Rizal Fadillah when he was met by journalists after the meeting with Jokowi confirmed it. He mentioned the goal of their arrival at the Jokowi residence in addition to staying in touch in the Idulfitri vacation atmosphere like other residents, also linked to the Jokowi diploma.

“It was not happy to show the diploma and returned to the judicial process which, if it were ordered by the court, would be demonstrated,” said Rizal.

Jokowi calls the question of false diplomas is slander

Jokowi said the issue of false diplomas was slander and defamation. The father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka is ready to report the parties that have made slander and diffam the right reputation to the legal chain.

“I consider the legal stages. Because it has become slander everywhere, defamation, then planning to report it, bringing this to the domain of law,” said Jokowi when he was encountered by solo journalists on Wednesday.

The former mayor of Solo declared, for the legal measure, he would be prepared by his lawyer and would soon be decided. “Later, the lawyer will see,” he said.

Regarding the opportunity to show his diploma in court, Jokowi said he was ready if the judge asked him. “Yes, I also said that if the original diploma was questioned by the judge, the court had been asked, I was ready to come and show the original diploma. But, the judge asked, the court asks,” he said.

Jokowi shows an elementary diploma at S1 to journalists

Before the TPUA masses arrived at his residence, Jokowi had shown his diplomas to the media crew. Jokowi showed his diploma from the level of primary school (SD), secondary school (SMP), high school (high school), UGM diploma.

At that time, Jokowi's help invited a number of journalists who were in front of his residence in the house. However, before entering the house, journalists were invited to collect mobile phones or cameras in front of the house and not brought inside.

Before showing his diplomas, Jokowi warned that the diplomas were not photographed. Jokowi then showed his diplomas on the map. There are two cards he has shown. A card contains a diploma of elementary elementary jokowi in high school, while another card contains a UGM diploma.

Jokowi also showed one by a diploma to journalists. “I show my diploma, from the elementary to S-1. But do not take a photo,” said Jokowi.

The first amount by Jokowi was the secondary school diploma in the state of Surakarta 6 (solo). In addition, he showed the Diploma of the Secondary School of the State of Surakarta 1 (SMPN), as well as the diploma of the primary school of the state of Tirtoyoso Surakarta (SDN).

Finally, Jokowi showed a diploma from the Faculty of Forestry UGM. The card in which there is a UGM diploma in the writing of the UGM. In each diploma, Jokowi's photo is seen according to his level of education. At the UGM diploma, Jokowi's photo wore glasses. “I just decided to show ladies and gentlemen last night,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi had joked by saying that the card to store his elementary high school diploma in high school was not authentic. “If this is Stopmap (card) is not original (a place to store elementary diplomas in high schools). If it is the original MAP of the UGM,” he said.

When a journalist asked questions about the glasses he was about in the photo of the UGM diploma, Jokowi admitted that his eyes were less. “Oh that (fewer glasses) broke, I couldn't buy again,” he said.

