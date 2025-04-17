What is “Riyasat-E-Madina?” The Pakistani army chief Asim Mnnir by speaking of this, Imran Khan also defender, his linked to the Prophet Muhammad because of …





Home Newswhat is' Riyasat-E-Madina? The Pakistani army chief Asim is having speaking of this, Imran Khan also a defender, his link with the Prophet Muhammad because of … Riyasat-E-Madina or the state of Medina, was founded by the Prophet Muhammed in 622 after JC in the holy city of Medina of Islam, and is considered by many Islamic Scholars like the perfect model of a company Ideal Islatic. The ex-PM imprisoned Imran Khan and the head of the army Asim Munnir have spoken to create a “new Pakistan” in the sense of “Riyasat-E-Madina”.

Pakistan is a highly conservative state and focused on religion, and its politicians and managers have often used Islam as a tool to mobilize support and spread their own agenda. In a similar case, the head of the Pakistani army Asim Munir recently spoke of the creation of a “new Pakistan” in the sense of “Riyasat-E-Madina”, the first Islamic state established by the Prophet Muhammad in Medina.

Pakistan must run on the Medina Omfiel

Speaking during the first Pakistani convention abroad on April 15 in Islamabad, the army chief said that Pakistan is the only nation established on the basis of Kalima, and was to be managed according to the principles established by the Prophet in Sahifa Madina (the constitution of Medina).

In particular, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is also a defender of “Riyasat-E-Madina”, and in 2022, had spoken of the establishment of a new Pakistan based on the principles of the first Islamic State founded by the Prophet Muhammed in Medina during the first years of Islam.

What is “Riyasat-E-Madina”?

Riyasat-E-Madina or the state of Medina was founded by the Prophet Muhammed in 622 after JC in the holy city of Medina of Islam, and is considered by many Islamic scholars as the perfect model of an ideal Islamic society, based on the principles of unity, justice and well-being of its citizens. The state of Medina is managed under the guidelines established in the Sahifa of Medina or the constitution of Medina, which would have been written by the Prophet himself.

Sahifa describes the duties and rights of citizens belonging to different communities and religions, including Muslims, Jews and other ethnic and religious groups, and seeks to unite them in a common constitutional framework of governance, laws and social interaction.

Under Riyasat-E-Madina, certain inalienable rights and access to free and equitable justice, is assured of each citizen, whatever the caste, belief, religion or other distinctions, promoting an atmosphere of religious harmony among Muslims, Jews, Christians and others, who are all free to practice their respective religions in accordance with their own writings and practices.

It also forces a set of homework for citizens and includes a compulsory charity system, a type of tax, which would be used to take care of the poor and the needy. In addition, Sahifa Medina advocates a strong administrative and police structure to maintain peace and justice in the state.

What do criticism say?

While Riyasat-E-Madina is very similar to a less refined version of any modern constitution, criticisms question its practical character in a modern, diversified, democratic and based on the rights of the 21st century. They claim that even if the model could have been appropriate for the 7th century Arab society, it constitutes a threat to the freedoms enjoyed by women, minorities and other groups in a modern society.

Critics also argue that the concept is required to create obstacles in the development of policies and democratic debate, because it is mainly based on religious interpretations.

