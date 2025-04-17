Turkey is gaining ground as the most attractive partner for Africa





After years concentrating its foreign policy on Europe, Turkey has developed its autonomy strategy to increase its international influence, making a decisive and planned change to Africa as a new course decreed under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. From the start, the emphasis was put on the soft power, as shown in its humanitarian aid for famine in Somalia in 2011 and its participation in the Libyan civil war in 2019. Seeking to differentiate itself from other models of Western and emerging powers, It follows a strategic and pragmatic line of diplomatic, military and mediation of cooperation in African conflicts. Due to the progressive weakening and withdrawal of key powerers in the region, such as France and the United States, a vacuum has been creating that ankara intends to the face of the prominence of china and russia in order to establish itself as the Best option for the country of the African Continent that are Going through a clear security crisis due to the rise of insurgent movements and terrorist groups, Like the regional influence of the Islamic State, Al-Shabaab in Somalia, Boko Haram in Nigeria and LDR in Uganda, as well as internal tensions which oblige representatives to intervene to guarantee the search for solutions, as is the case in the situation in the Klaxon of Africa. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the President of the Republic of Typs Tayyip Erdogan – Photo / Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye The transcontinental country has a wide range of defense cooperation agreements throughout the continent, from West Africa with Nigeria and Ghana, in East Africa with Rwanda, Kenya, Somalia, Libya and Ethiopia. In addition to being a strategic success for the country, it is also an opportunity to develop its defense industry, in particular with regard to drones, and a step forward for exports. For African countries, Turkey's proposal as a versatile partner beyond the defense area is important. In the political arena, it is received as the only representation of an actor who really cares about interests and conflicts in the region and who is unconscious from the colonial past from which he seeks to distance himself, a tool which gives the Eurasian country an emblematic value and greater popular approval. Likewise, the triumph of these new relationships is due to the exhaustive involvement of Ankara in various projects in the sectors of development, infrastructure and education. Indeed, The annual diplomatic forum in Antalya last April was an important opportunity for the expansion of the new Turkish proposal and the opening of direct communication channels with the leaders of the continent. The high frequentation of civil servants demonstrates the acceptance of this new alternative, despite the fact that there is still a strong link with the old alliances which are not intended to be contradicted, such as relations with France in certain countries. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al -Sissi examine an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, September 4, 2024 – Reuters / Murad Sezer Turkey plays a strategic game in which it introduced a story in which it presents itself as an Afro-Eurasian state as a means of getting closer and reducing tensions with Africa. All this under the direction of a presidency which seeks to rekindle the Ottoman heritage and which depicts Turkish nationalism to defend the desire to achieve its ambitions to become a dominant political actor. Erdogan implements this formula at the same time as the country is plunged into an internal political crisis situation with the opposition, under the outbreak of solid social demonstrations, as well as under a serious economic recession determined by debt. Erdogan is undoubtedly a clever character which knows the dynamics which stimulates the international order and which does not hesitate to take a bet in search of greater profit, despite the delicate context in which it is found.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atalayar.com/en/articulo/politics/turkey-gains-ground-the-most-attractive-partner-for-africa/20250417190000213574.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos