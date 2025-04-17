Seven people, including Imran Khan's three sisters, were detained for asking Brother





Rawalpindi: When the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, came to Adiala prison to meet him, the police arrested the Sisters of Imran Khan, Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Hamid Raza, Niazullah Niazi and others to meet him. Aleema Khan and her sisters sat to protest and refused to leave. Later, seven people were detained.

According to Express News, today is the day of meetings with Imran Khan, but the leaders who came were arrested. Omar Ayub opposition has reached Gorakhpur Naka where the police arrested him.

Omar Ayub

After being arrested, Omar Ayub told the media that there was no larger liar than Shehbaz Sharif. How long can it pay for the oil development tax it has imposed? Due to the depreciation of the rupee, the country contracted a debt of 14,450 billion. Where is inflation? More problems will arise.

He raised the question of how the benefit of the price reduction of petroleum products will be granted to Balutchistan? All this is a lie. The government should indicate which funds will be invested in Balutchistan? The government commits fraud by monthly, Akhtar Mengal's path was blocked in Balutchistan, all MNA from government to the National Assembly should be invited to go to Balutchistan without security, the chief minister of Balutchistan cannot leave Quetta without security.

Aleema Khan

Similarly, Aleema Khan was arrested at the police 'control point in Dahgal, as well as her two other sisters were also arrested, on which the family protested and said that if we were not allowed to meet today, we will not leave here, we were assured that we will be met today, but that we were arrested today, which means that they lie.

Yellow Zartaj

The leader Zartaj Gul was arrested by the police at the Dahgal checkpoint and was not authorized to go to prison. Zartaj Gul told the media that we told them that we had a meeting today in accordance with the orders of the court and the prison manual, but they completely blocked Adiala Road and make it a show. They are so afraid that they are not allowing us to meet their leader. Atta Tarar is an incompetent and non -serious person. If there is no fear, then why is Adiala Road blocked?

Hamid Raza

Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Niazullah Niazi were also arrested in Dahgal Naka. Hamid Raza said that we have no choice but to call ourselves to come here peacefully. The decisions of the largest bench came. Yesterday, the chief judge asked for the meeting of Salman Safdar, but he does not allow us to meet us. Imran Khan is the former Prime Minister and the identity of the country. If he has this attitude towards him, then what can we expect?

The journalist asked that some of your employees meet without judicial prescriptions and a list, why do they not allow you to meet you? To this, he said that my name will never be included in the list of compromises.

He said that those who send the list of Salman Akram Raja are not allowed to meet, the rest of the people is authorized to meet, we sit in the parliamentary committee or the political committee after having taken an oath, so I will not speak of internal questions outside.

He added that there was a general opinion on certain people that they are compromised, there are questions about those who enter inside, I cursed the compromise.

The Sisters of Imran Khan were sitting in Dahgal Naka for a meeting, on which the police asked the PTI workers and managers to leave the place.

Additional police staff led by SP Nabil Khokhar has reached Dahgal Naka, PTI workers dispersed due to the noise of the police. The sisters of the founder PTI won a place, a heavy police contingent entered the square, among which the police, the police expelled the workers present in the place, but the sisters of Imran Khan refused to go out.

The police summoned the owner of the Plaza, ordered the locking of the office of the place immediately, the director of the square arrived with the locks.

The head of the opposition, Omar Ayub, who was at the Gorakhpur police control point, again prevented from going to prison, on which Omar Ayub changed his route on a motorcycle and headed for prison and reached Dahgal, breaking all checkpoints. Omar Ayub entered the local square where the sisters of the founder of Pti and Zartaj Gul, Hamid Raza Khan, Niazullah Niazi were already present. Later, consultations took place between Omar Ayub and Aleema Khan concerning the demonstration.

Omar Ayub told the media that we were arrested by the Gorakhpur police, we reached the other point of control via various villages on a motorcycle, it is a moment of reflection for the judicial power, the police are state officials, how can they arrest the opposition head, the judiciary should establish its brief, if we meet, what paradary will he arrive on land?

They said that we will not talk to our leader only about the party and politics and what we do, the names given by the founders are not allowed to meet them.

The president of the SP, Nabeel Khokhar, ordered to arrest the leaders of the PTI and put them in a prisoner van, after which the police entered inside the place and took seven people, including the three sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Noreen Khan, the cousin Qasim Niazi, in custody. The head of the opposition of the Punjab assembly, Ahmed Khan Bachhar, and the chief of the Sunni Ittehad, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, are also in detention.

Seven people, including the three sisters of the founder PTI, were placed in a prisoner van and the prisoner's van left for the Chakri exchanger.

Omar Ayub

Before sitting in the prisoner's van, Omar Ayub said that the look, the opposition chief is arrested. The head of the opposition of the Punjab assembly, Hamid Raza and other leaders are present here. I gave Mohin Naqvi a national name.

