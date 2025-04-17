Politics
PM Modi supports the role of the public, Space Tech in Yamuna Revival | Latest Delhi news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high -level meeting on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna with the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, the Union Jal Shakti Cr Patil, the chief minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, and senior officials of the center and the government of Delhi at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, officials said on Thursday.
The generalized participation of the public in the cleaning of the river, the use of real-time and spatial technology data to follow the drain flows, a regular assessment of wastewater treatment plants and the creation of a corpus for the river were among the ideas discussed during the meeting held on Wednesday, said those responsible above.
The high-level meeting of Wednesday came a day after the Delhi governments and finance committee, led by chief minister Rekha Gupta, approved the establishment of 27 decentralized wastewater treatment factories (D-STPS), related facilities and infrastructure at cost of cost cost 3,140 crore to clean the Yamuna.
The PM has ordered the best available technology to be used to collect data in real time at the microphone to measure drainage flows and monitor the operation of wastewater treatment plants, said a Delhi CMS declaration. He also indicated that space technology was used for this purpose, he added.
The center will work closely with the Delhi government to ensure world -class infrastructure and ease of life for my sisters and brothers from Delhi, the PM published Thursday on X.
A clean yamuna was among the main promises made by the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party before the Delhi assembly elections in 2025 and remained a hot button problem during the campaign.
In his victory speech after the announcement of Delhi's elections on February 8, the PM started and ended with an invocation to the river, Yamuna Ki Jai. The existence of Delhi herself prospered in the knees of Mother Yamuna. The inhabitants of Delhi cried after seeing the condition of the Yamuna, because the AAPDA in Delhi insulted this faith, he said, referring to the previous AAP government.
In March, a report on the Permanent Parliamentary Committee on the Yamuna noted that the river was practically dead in the section which crosses the national capital of Palla in Okhlawith, the total raw wastewater exceeding the treatment capacity of cities.
According to officials, the measures to be taken in Haryana de la Rivière's section, as well as the Delhi downstream section in Sangam in Prayagraj, were also discussed at the meeting.
The PM also called for a movement by Jan Bhagidari to clean the river, recruiting volunteers and organizing public events around the Yamuna, said the CMS office.
Stressing the importance of cleaning the Yamuna, the PM said that the experience of Delhis residents during Chhath Puja should improve. High levels of pollutants in the river which often lead to the formation of foam were a major concern during the festival.
The meeting also examined an action plan on the agency's plan to clean the river. The plan included short -term activities (three months), medium -term stages (three months to 1.5 years) and long -term measures (1.5 to three years), largely linked to drainage management, control of industrial waste, identification of gaps in wastewater treatment and wastewater management.
It has also been decided that the Government of Delhi will develop a management plan for the urban river for holistic water management, aligned with the master plan of cities, said officials. The need for a movement by Jan Bhagidari involving the participation of the public and events by the river was again highlighted, they added.
High government officials have presented the current status of the Delhis wastewater treatment infrastructure to the Prime Minister.
After compensating the funds for the infrastructure to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna on Wednesday, said the chief minister of Delhi, we want to make sure that no untreated wastewater circulates in the Yamuna. The rejuvenation of Yamuna is not simply an environmental objective, but a responsibility for future generations which is carried out with seriousness and emergency.
An official of the Ministry of Union Jal Shakti, who asked not to be appointed, said that a Yamuna Kosh or Yamuna fund will be set up, with a part of it will be administered by the ministry.
According to a presentation made at the Wednesday meeting, the measures to restore the river will have to be adapted to its specific characteristics, even if many of the steps reflect those taken as part of the Ganga cleaning program.
The Department of Jal Shakti proposed that interventions such as wastewater treatment, dredging, improving dissolved oxygen levels and the restoration of Jal Pravah (natural water flow) to support the self-cleaning capacity of rivers should be undertaken in mission mode, said the manager. There may be a global Yamuna mission on the model of the national mission for the clean ganga, added the manager.
The Department of Jal Shakti has been invited to set up institutional mechanisms to allow coordination between Haryana and Delhi Cruciaux governments, officials said, because several key actions must be implemented upstream from Delhi.
