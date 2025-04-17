



Pakistan Minister of Information, Attaullah Tarar, rejected the unjust treatment allegations of former prisoner Imran Khan, saying that he seems to be enjoying vacation rather than serving a prison sentence.

Khan, the founder of the Pakistani Party Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), has been incarcerated in the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi since mid-2013 in relation to several cases. His party accused the authorities of refusing him fundamental rights and of preventing key meetings.

In my opinion, the founder of the PTI actually takes advantage of a vacation instead of facing a prison sentence, Tarar said in an interview with Geo News on Wednesday. He added that Khan has given privileges that no other political leader received, including frequent visitors several times a week.

Tarar also stressed that the PTI chief benefits from numerous prison and access equipment not granted to others.

His comments came following a new controversy over a meeting between Khan, 72, and its party members at Adiala prison. Several PTI leaders have been seen to blame themselves to create obstacles while trying to conduct meetings with Khan in Adiala prison.

On Tuesday, PTI president Gohar Ali Khan said that the party only authorized two lawyers to meet Khan, but five had been authorized, arousing internal criticism. Gohar also sentenced the prison authorities for pretending to prevented Khan's sisters from visiting him.

Responding to the broader allegations of PTI's political victimization, Tarar rejected them as foundation, declaring that the federal government does not have time to conspire the disappearance of PTI.

He added that internal conflicts within the party are to be blamed for its current problems.

He underlined the intestine struggles underway within the PTI, saying that it is now divided into two factions, including one sister of Khan, Aleema Khan, and another by his wife Bushra Bibi. I really don't know what faction of the PTI prevented the other from meeting him [Imran Khan]pointed out the minister.

Tarar has also criticized the PTI's political strategy, saying that the party itself seems confused about the questions it wants to discuss or negotiate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/imran-khan-enjoying-holidays-not-facing-jail-term-pakistan-minister-9950107/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

