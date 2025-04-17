



President Trump says that his administration explores the means to hold American citizens involved in criminal activities and send them to prisons in Salvador. Some legal experts have informed NPR that they fear that the White House is preparing to move forward with this plan, even if the imprisonment of Americans abroad is considered unconstitutional.

US President Donald Trump met President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in the Oval Blank Office on April 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Bukele explore a proposal to send American citizens who are held in Salvadoral prisons, a move from criticisms described as dangerous and unconstitutional. Win McNamee / Getty Images Hide Legend

The rocking legend wins McNamee / Getty the White House Images says that Trump spoke of the Americans abroad in public and during private meetings, said Brian Mann of NPR. As of February, Trump said he “would do it in the blink of an eye” if a legal way was found. On Monday, with the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, Trump said that “the adults are the next ones”, referring to American citizens, and that the Salvador suggested more prisons to shelter Americans. Trump and Prosecutor General Pam Bondi said the plan would only include violent criminals. David Bier at the Libertarian Cato Institute raised the concern that Trump could go ahead with the action without giving a lot of clarity, even if the courts and the judges oppose.

US district judge James Boasberg said yesterday that Trump administration “had demonstrated deliberate contempt” for a court order and is probably in criminal contempt. Boasberg said the government had not respected its orders last month to transform two planes carrying Venezuelan migrants to a Salvador prison. On March 15, Trump invoked the law on extraterrestrial enemies of 1798 to quickly expel the alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren of Aragua without audiences. On the same day, dozens of men were loaded on two planes, and ACLU, after being informed, continued. That evening, during an emergency hearing, it was when Boasberg made his orders so that the planes returned.

Boasberg has given the government two options for the next steps, said Adrian Florido de NPR. He can reaffirm the custody of the men he expelled so that they can challenge their evictions, or if not, the judge wants the names of the specific officials who have ignored his order. Boasberg said he would force them to testify, and if he owes it, he will name a lawyer to prosecute them criminal for outrage. The Ministry of Justice described the decision to “seize the judiciary” and appealed. In the latest episode of Throughline, the team discusses the origins of the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies, how the presidents have already used it and what tells us about the future.

Yesterday, the industrial average of Dow Jones dropped nearly 700 points. However, the Americans feel darker about the economy did not prevent people from spending money. Retail sales jumped strongly last month when people were running to buy stuff before Trump's new rates.

If people made follies last month to get ahead of the prices, we will probably see recovery with reduced expenses in the coming months, said Scott Outley de NPR. Gene Seroka, who directs the port of Los Angeles, projects at least a 10% drop in the incoming cargo in the second half. Before the prices, the United States saw progress on prices and basic inflation last month was the lowest that it has been for four years. Life advice

Develop your reading horizons by reflecting on the types of books you read. Jackie Lay / NPR hide legend

Jackie Lay / NPR legend

Jackie Lay / NPR

A great poem can help you treat feelings of sadness, anger or fear, and it can also bring joy. However, connection with these emotions can be more difficult if you have not engaged in poetry for some time. In honor of the national month of poetry, here are some tips shared by poets with the Life kit to help you establish a significant link with this art form.

You should not approach poetry as if it were school. Remember that there is no quiz or test that you should write about it afterwards. Do not put yourself the pressure to unlock the meaning behind the poem. Instead, ask yourself what you feel or what is your global impression of work. Poetry is an oral art. Try to read it aloud in different ways, especially by savoring each word and each syllable. If the poem does not offer visuals, try to view it in your mind. You can also scribble images that exceed you in your head during reading.

For more advice on how to read poetry as a poet, listen to this episode of the Life Kit of NPR. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Images

Raluca collects butterflies for the world migration project for painted lady. While drought burns Europe, painted butterflies find flowery flowers in wet air near the melting glaciers in Switzerland. Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery Hide Legend

Toggle legend Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery

Over millions of years, countless painted butterflies have migrated thousands of kilometers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. For the first time, an international team of scientists known as Project Worldwide Peined Migration has traced its migration path. Over the past decade, the team has identified 10 generations of butterflies during its annual migration cycle. From 2021 to 2024, photographer Lucas Foglia accompanied scientists in their trip through the continents, capturing images of researchers and butterflies they studied. This trip is also documented in Foglia's book, Constant Bloom.

3 things to know before leaving

Buford, an Anatolian Pyrenean, found Boden Allen, 2, nearly seven miles from the boy's home. Hide legend of the Bureau of the Sheriffs of the County of Yavapai Legend

Toggle legend Yavapai County Sheriffs Office in Arizona, a Rancher dog named Buford is greeted like a hero to save a 2 -year -old boy who wandered almost 7 miles from his home and spent the night in the desert. The team obtained a global appeal for its baseball brand known as Banana Ball. (via GPB) The Food and Drug Administration and Novo Nordisk, manufacturer of Ozempic, warn that “several hundred units” of the drug have reached the market outside the approved supply chain of the company.

