A delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to express his gratitude for the recently promulgated Waqf law (amendment), judging him a request from the long -standing community.

They said it was a long request from the current community. They noted the faith in the vision of PM of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”.

The Dawooddi Bohras are a Muslim community mainly from Western India, the members have settled in more than 40 countries around the world.

The Dawoodi Bohra community traces its heritage to the Imams Fatimids, direct descendants of the Prophet Muhammad, Egypt.

The Dawoodi Bohras around the world are guided by their chief known as al-Dai al-Mutlaq (missionary without restriction), who operated for the first time in Yemen and, during the last 450 years, India.

Meanwhile, the chief minister of Western Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, called on Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday to postpone his visit to Murshidabad, suffering from violence to a later date after the confidence of people and normality is restored in the region.

She said she announced that her compensation policy for victims after three people were killed in recent violence launched by demonstrations against the Waqf law (amendment).

Addressing A Press Conference at Nabanna TODAY, Mamata Banerjee Said, “We Are Giving 10 Lakhs to the Family of Each Victim. Those Whose Houss Have Been Damaged, We will reconstruct their Houses. Those Whose Shops Have Been Vandalized, We Will Help Them Too. That Till the Next Hearing, the Existing Situation is to be Santéed Without Changes.

She allegedly alleged that the Ministry of the Interior of the Union does not share details with the government of the state of people who entered outside.

“Many people have committed atrocities after coming from outside. Tripipura and Manipur are not under us, where the violence was observed. The Minister of the Interior has made changes, and now 50 km from the border is under the jurisdiction of the BSF. 50 km was torn from the government of the state,” she said.

The chief minister said that before, there was a system to monitor people and maintain data from those who came from outside.

“After this Minister of the Interior came, they removed this. They do not allow our officers for three to four years to keep their data with them and discover the details on foreigners … The riots are caused by criminals, not a religion. With the approaching elections, the policy of polarization of voters is played.

Head Minister Mamata Banerjee has also announced compensation from Rs 10 Lakh to families of people killed during the Murshidabad demonstration against the Waqf Act.

This occurs after the Governor of the State, the CV Ananda Bose, said that he planned to meet the families of the victims affected by the recent violence in Murshidabad.

Mr. Bose said: “I went to Delhi, and I go to the field to see what is going on in reality. I will also meet some of the victims. It is a very emotional problem, and I share the feelings of families.”

Western Bengal Police have said that more than 250 people have been arrested so far in the violence of Murshidabad, and adequate police have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad.

