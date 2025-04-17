Politics
The delegation of Dawoodi Bohra meeting PM Modi, welcomes the law on the modification of the WAQF
New Delhi:
A delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to express his gratitude for the recently promulgated Waqf law (amendment), judging him a request from the long -standing community.
They said it was a long request from the current community. They noted the faith in the vision of PM of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”.
The Dawooddi Bohras are a Muslim community mainly from Western India, the members have settled in more than 40 countries around the world.
The Dawoodi Bohra community traces its heritage to the Imams Fatimids, direct descendants of the Prophet Muhammad, Egypt.
The Dawoodi Bohras around the world are guided by their chief known as al-Dai al-Mutlaq (missionary without restriction), who operated for the first time in Yemen and, during the last 450 years, India.
Meanwhile, the chief minister of Western Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, called on Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday to postpone his visit to Murshidabad, suffering from violence to a later date after the confidence of people and normality is restored in the region.
She said she announced that her compensation policy for victims after three people were killed in recent violence launched by demonstrations against the Waqf law (amendment).
Addressing A Press Conference at Nabanna TODAY, Mamata Banerjee Said, “We Are Giving 10 Lakhs to the Family of Each Victim. Those Whose Houss Have Been Damaged, We will reconstruct their Houses. Those Whose Shops Have Been Vandalized, We Will Help Them Too. That Till the Next Hearing, the Existing Situation is to be Santéed Without Changes.
She allegedly alleged that the Ministry of the Interior of the Union does not share details with the government of the state of people who entered outside.
“Many people have committed atrocities after coming from outside. Tripipura and Manipur are not under us, where the violence was observed. The Minister of the Interior has made changes, and now 50 km from the border is under the jurisdiction of the BSF. 50 km was torn from the government of the state,” she said.
The chief minister said that before, there was a system to monitor people and maintain data from those who came from outside.
“After this Minister of the Interior came, they removed this. They do not allow our officers for three to four years to keep their data with them and discover the details on foreigners … The riots are caused by criminals, not a religion. With the approaching elections, the policy of polarization of voters is played.
Head Minister Mamata Banerjee has also announced compensation from Rs 10 Lakh to families of people killed during the Murshidabad demonstration against the Waqf Act.
This occurs after the Governor of the State, the CV Ananda Bose, said that he planned to meet the families of the victims affected by the recent violence in Murshidabad.
Mr. Bose said: “I went to Delhi, and I go to the field to see what is going on in reality. I will also meet some of the victims. It is a very emotional problem, and I share the feelings of families.”
Western Bengal Police have said that more than 250 people have been arrested so far in the violence of Murshidabad, and adequate police have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad.
(With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/dawoodi-bohra-delegation-meets-pm-modi-welcomes-waqf-amendment-act-8189004
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Squash at Universal, swimming at Sofi. La Olympics location list is out
- Nvidia said it takes a success of $ 5.5 million
- Sudanese paramilites declare the government of opponents | BBC News
- Donald Trump Optimistic about many things with China Jinping after slapping the 245% prices
- Trump says that “ 100% '' confident in the US agreement with the EU DW 04/17/2025
- They envy says that the fighting in Gaza would end immediately if the captives are released | Gaza News
- The reason why Jokowi no longer has glasses as in his diploma
- Men's hockey: Dominick Dawes '04 returns to Norwich men's hockey in Leiden
- This workout mistake can hurt your sleep and make you feel sick
- Erdogans is the repression against the presidential rival feeds $ 45 billion in economic benefits in Türkiye
- Boris Johnsons Cycling Vision Beclors because the number of bicycle trips fails to exceed pre-pale levels
- Womens Tennis Set for Competition at 2025 Big South Championship