



On Thursday, the Central Bank of Turkey increased its key interest rate by 3.5 percentage points, which stopped a three -year relaxation sequence when it confronts obstinate inflation, financial turbulence after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul and replicas of global tariffs. The monetary policy committee raised the reference rate in one week to 46%, compared to 42.5% and pushed the loan and loan rates of the day to 49% and 44.5%, respectively. The Committee said that “the position of tight monetary policy will be maintained until a permanent drop in inflation and price stability is reached”. “The main trend of inflation decreased in March,” noted the committee, but warned that inflation of basic goods should increase slightly in April “due to developments in the financial markets”, while inflation of services should remain stable. He added that growing protectionism in global trade, referring to the consequences of global reprisals tariffs, could undermine the path of disturbing Turkey by affecting the prices of raw materials and capital flows. Iris Cibre, a financial market expert, described the decision to be “very positive” for the credibility of the bank, which experts have criticized in the past to be open to political interventions in its decision -making. “There have been comments according to which such a thing would not be authorized politically. The central bank refuted these comments. This is very positive in terms of the Central Bank credibility.” Cibre said that the hike showed that political decision -makers could act “more freely politically”, even if the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long favored the drop in loan costs. “We all know that policy is favorable to the drop in interest rates,” she said, but warned against new financial risks due to limited credits, “There is a credit growth limit of 2%. So it will continue to create serious problems for businesses. This will increase unemployment, and it seems that the economy will slow down longer than expected.” Cibre noted that managers of the American federal reserve have suggested that they will wait to see the full impact of recently announced reprisals tariffs between the United States and other countries before adjusting rates. “This is exactly what our central bank emphasizes,” she said. High inflation in Turkey has been attributed to a combination of factors, including the increase in energy prices, the economic repercussions of the Pandemic of COVID-19 and the past unconventional economic policy of Erdogan to reduce interest rates despite inflation. Erdogan has long argued that high interest rates cause the inflation of a theory that extends against traditional economic theory. In 2023, Erdogan appointed a new economic team, reporting a gap of his previous unorthodox political. The team initially implemented a series of interest rate increases to combat inflation. After maintaining the interest rate at 50% for several months, the bank embarked on a progressive cycle of rate drops until today.

