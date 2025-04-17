(Bloomberg) – Supply Lines is a daily newsletter which follows world trade. Register here.

Most of Bloomberg

Chinese President Xi Jinping promoted the idea of ​​an Asian family and called for regional unit during a visit to Southeast Asia, in an apparent effort to counter American pressure on nations to limit trade links with Beijing.

XI landed in Phnom Penh on Thursday, launching the last stage of its three nations tour while the Trump administration is preparing to search for business partners to surround Beijing. The Chinese chief underlined solidarity in a speech at a state dinner in Malaysia a day earlier, when the two nations signed large -scale agreements to deepen economic ties.

Listen to the Heres Why Podcast on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen to.

China and Malaysia will be held with countries in the region to combat the basic currents of geopolitical confrontation and block, Xi said in the Malaysian administrative capital of Putrajaya. Together, we will protect the light perspectives of our Asian family.

This diplomatic thrust was reinforced by a joint declaration published Thursday, in which China and Malaysia agreed to improve collaboration on industry, supply chains, data and talents. They have undertaken to implement their five-year program for economic and commercial cooperation and to build a high-level strategic community in Malaysia-China.

Thursday, XI adopted a similar rhetoric during his visit to Cambodia, claiming that the commercial wars undermine the multilateral trade system and disturb the world economic order and that China will maintain the continuity and stability of its neighborhood diplomacy, said the press agency of the Chinese state media, the president of News Hun Hun, the president of the party of the State party of Cambodia Hun Sen.

In another shift barely lived in the United States, the Chinese chief reiterated his call to fight against unilateralism in an article published Thursday in the Cambodian media before his arrival in the capital.

Together, we must support ourselves from hegemonism, the policy of power, he wrote, adding that the two neighbors should resolutely oppose any attempt by the external forces to intervene in our internal affairs, Sow Discord.

XIS comments came when Beijing faces a growing trade war with the United States. Bloomberg News reported that Washington was preparing to ask the countries to take measures to limit the manufacture of Chinese, in particular imposing secondary prices on Chinese products, in exchange for pricing concessions.