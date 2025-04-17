



For Chinese workers, financial security is more out of reach than ever. They are stuck in the deflation loop of China. The stubbornly low prices on everything, from eggs to a hot meal, have reduced the benefits that companies make, gnawing at the money that workers earn. Everyone has become tighter money, lowering prices even more, according to a report. A deadly business struggle with the United States is the last thing that someone wanted, in particular political decision-makers who have waded to prevent the drop in prices. This threatens to make things more difficult than for the hundreds of millions of workers from China. The Chinese government has been treated for several years with deflation, the pernicious side effect of a real estate crisis crawling in the economy and geling a great economic activity. The main exception has been manufacturing, where factories do much more than Chinese consumers. These goods, including electronics and clothing, are sent abroad to countries like the United States. Exports represented nearly a third of China's economic growth last year, the NYT News Service reported.

Now Beijing must go aside with the United States, which is the largest buyer of its goods and is injured how little China bought it. The row intensified last week when President Donald Trump placed a minimum rate of 145% on all Chinese products, which makes China almost impossible to export its products to the United States. The Chinese economy increased regularly at the start of the year, powered by an increase in exports before commercial restrictions. But economists believe that exports will soon be at the lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis. Live events

Consumer prices in March fell 0.1% compared to the previous year, the second consecutive month that occurred and the prices of producers fell by 2.5%. Although there were a few exceptions, prices dropped for six consecutive quarters. A way to fight against deflationary forces would be to reference internal expenses, which represents around 39% of China's growth, significantly lower than the average of most savings. But the measures taken by Beijing so far to do this – mainly in the form of subsidies such as the trade of old products – have barely moved the needle. This week, two of the most popular electronic commerce platforms in China, Tencent and Douyin, said they would help export companies are marketing to consumers in China. Béijing has fought against deflation pressure from its “zero covid” policy, which has reduced the commercial prospects and the appetite of consumers to spend. And the collapse of the property has erased a large part of the net value of many Chinese families, who have traditionally placed most of their savings in real estate. The losses of jobs in the real estate sector, which, at its peak, represented a third of the economy, are astounding. Faq Q1. How long has China has been fighting against the pressure of deflation?

A1. China is fighting for the pressure of deflation from its “zero cocvid” policy. Q2. What do we know about the Chinese economy?

A2. The Chinese economy increased regularly at the start of the year, powered by an increase in exports before commercial restrictions. But economists believe that exports will soon be at the lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis.



