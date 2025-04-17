Group Jokowi's House, the masses asked to show the original diploma, Jokowi was reluctant!

Dozens of people visited the personal residence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo on Wednesday (4/16). They are partly on Jalan Letjen SOEPRAPTO, the front door of Jokowi's house. Bentengsumbar.com – Dozens of people visited the private residence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo on Wednesday (4/16).

They are partly on Jalan Letjen SOEPRAPTO, the front door of Jokowi's house.

The arrival of the demonstrators as well as hundreds of residents who made a line to take photos and shake hands with the former governor of Dki Jakarta.

Jolowi also gave demonstrators the opportunity to dialogue in the living room.

Rizal Fadillah, the action coordinator had entered the living room and dialogue with Jokowi.

A few minutes later, he went out and left the location.

For journalists, Rizal claimed to have a dialogue and questioned the diploma of the former mayor of Solo. But he claimed not to obtain a satisfactory response.

Jokowi does not want to show his diploma

“Like the other, we have friendly. The second wants to obtain information, confirm even if possible a verification linked to the diploma of Pak Jokowi. But it seems that it is not happy to show itself. And back to the legal process,” said Rizal.

According to him, Jokowi will only show the original diploma if he was ordered by the court.

Meanwhile, until Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of masses are still gather in front of Jolowi's house.

In addition to the residents, they also came from Jokowi Alap-Alap volunteers and others.

They obtain free treats from Esteh from Esteh Nusantara and Perabi Notosuman.

While Jokowi sometimes met residents who stacked along Jalan Kutai Utara.