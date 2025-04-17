Politics
Polemic Jokowi Thick Diploma Political nuances rather than the substance of the legal – nusantarapos.co.id
Jakarta, nusantarapos.co.id -The controversy of the diploma of the former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who is continuously questioned by a certain number of parties such as there is a political interest in bringing the Marwah of the old number one to fall into Indonesia. The reason is that what has been accused so far has not been proven, especially after the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) said that the former mayor of Solo was there.
“Regarding the controversy of the Pak Joko Widodo diploma, I see it more to political interests that want to bring down the good reputation of Mr. Jokowi not just legal interests. Funny people who maneuver to shout his false Pak Jokowi diploma instead of penetrating into the field of law, it is clearly seen that they do not have a proof,” Suhada (Ninja) in Jakarta, Thursday (04/17/2025).
Suhadi said that if the problem is the law, of course, they favor the legal mechanism by first finding evidence which can be a handful, and to obtain it must be investigated first. As corresponding to the campus and or the solo electoral commission, he was once the mayor of the solo, or to the DKI Kpud as governor of DKI at the time.
“And it turns out that the study is not carried out by what he said to be the intellect, that would happen, even if our country was not a state of power. Because to accuse someone of the law on alleged counterfeiting, there must be preliminary evidence that belongs.
Suhadi explained so trapped and then pressed the Faculty of the UGM (Gadjah Masa University, red), and put pressure on certain parts, etc. His actions are nothing more than market thugs, sticky and sticky groups.
“It is necessary to know that stupid stages like this in addition to not educating have also entered the kingdom broadcasting false news when UGM has published a statement according to which Mr. Jokowi is a former UGM alumni, so they are already on the games and will be suspected, because with the Declaration,” he explained that there are no violations linked to the counterfeiting committed by Mr. Jokowi, ” explain.
Suhadi revealed in article 263 of the penal code concerning the lie in an explained letter, whoever made a false letter or falsifying a letter, which could issue a right – could not bring to Mr. Jokowi. Because what is said to be false while the university that educates and has a diploma of Jokowi clearly said its former students.
“So, although Roy Suryo, Eggy Sudjana and others were very clearly violated article 28 paragraph 1 and 2uu ite and article 45 A paragraph 2 of the ITE law,” said the coordinator of the red and white legal team.
Because, following Suhadi, a tertiary institution whose UGM name is a state university which has a direct authority for the status of someone on its status as old, because it does not depend on other institutions such as private universities called Kopertis and authority are all there. This means that if the UGM said that Pak Jokowi is a former UGM former with the title of forest engineer who was completed for me, and linked to the problem, there is a false (administration) of other universities with Mr. Jokowi, not Roy Suryo and Egi.
No less interesting, Roy and his friends who claim to be elders, have the heart to harm his college … He should be if there are suspicions and others, to sit first, to discuss the problem. He does not play with slander. “Remember that you know from there. Respect your heart, or don't tell me that you don't have it,” he said sarcastically.
“Pak Jokowi is a leader who proves real work and prioritizes the interests of his people of rhetoric. Indonesia today feels the results of sustainable and equitable development.
