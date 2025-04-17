



She had been welcomed to the White House with open arms, because few other foreign visitors had been since the return of Donald Trumps, and Giorgia Meloni wanted to assure her host only with regard to their vision of the political world, they spoke a common language.

The Prime Minister of Italy, of which the party of the brothers of Italy has roots in neo-fascism, wanted to emphasize that she shared a lot with the man who had just greeted her as anie that everyone loves and respects.

The prices were a bit of a problem. But with friends? Hey, we can solve it.

Even if Italy boasted of one of the largest trade surpluses in Europe with the United States, such disagreements could be punctuated by the recourse to belief before either economical of Western nationalism, supported Meloni, speaking in English confident and slightly accentuated, although it admitted that it did not know if it was the right word.

I know that when I speak mainly of the West, I am not talking about geographic space. I am talking about civilization, and I want to make this civilization stronger, she said, in terms that the president and its members of the cabinet resulting from it have surely struck.

So I think that even if we have problems between the two banks of the Atlantic, this is the moment when we try to sit down and find solutions.

After all, Meloni underlined, they were on the same side with regard to an existential struggle, the fight against awakening and adi [sic] Ideology that would like to erase our story.

The acronym was a bit confusing. Did she want to say Dei? But whatever, his audience obtained General Gist.

Meloni, 48, was labeled Europes Trump Whisperer deemed capable of awakening the hidden angels of his nature that other euros-chefs cannot reach. She spent time in Mar-A-Lago, prevails over Florida Home and was the only European leader invited to her inauguration in January.

Here, in the oval office, the whisper had a soothing effect. The president smiled indulgently, before leaving for several weaving during which he attacked Joe Biden, the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, for not having reduced interest rates, Biden again, the militant judges who blocked his expulsion program, then Powell.

But it was Trump Standard. The man who had publicly broken Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of the Ukraines, and barely tolerated Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer during their white house visits was the very image of a graceful host.

Even JD Vance whose gross interventions have exploded Zelenskyy's visit and almost did the same for the starmers kept his trap, the proof that everything was fine.

Then the disaster threatened.

An Italian journalist insisted to ask the Prime Minister a question in his native Italian. Mama Mia!

Meloni looked disgusted. They were not all supposed to be Western nationalists here, defenders of the same civilization. Why highlight the differences?

She played reluctantly, her characteristics relaxing slightly as she launched herself in an prolonged speech, but her body language betrayed her as she lifted the two feet on the ground, a crossed leg folded behind the other. Trump looked at her carefully all the time.

When she finished, an American journalist tried to ask another question, but Trump intervened: no, wait, I want to hear what you said.

It was to the interpreter of Melonis, sitting nearby, who revealed: Prime Minister Meloni was invited to what she thought that President Trump holds Zelenskyy responsible for the war in Ukraine.

It was a discordant moment, but key, and the Prime Minister knew it. While the interpreter tried to continue, Meloni perhaps feeling that it was a dangerous territory, especially because she, for the most part, stuck with Western support in Ukraine that Trump is on the verge of abandonment took over his own answer.

It limited its explanation to promise to take up Italy's contributions to NATO, currently in less than 1.5% well below the minimum of 2% agreed, and well below the 5% of Trump recently requested.

Then it was the tour of the presidents. I do not hold Zelenskyy responsible, he said, a retreat from his previous false accusations that Ukraine began war. But I am not exactly delighted that this war started. I am not satisfied with anyone involved.

If someone was to blame, he continued, it was the default scapegoat for each evil because, after all, everyone knew that war would never have started if Trump had always been president.

No blame was attached to President Putin, the man who was in fact responsible for the start of the war. Now, I'm trying to have him arrested, said Trump.

For the unfortunate Zelenskyy, largely congratulated through the west for having been firm to defend his country when he was attacked, there was little charity.

I don't blame him. But what I say is that I don't think he did the greatest job, ok? I'm not a big fan, I'm really not.

It was a revealing moment of how far the center of gravity of the Ouests had moved in the past few weeks that the Trumps returned to power. And an uncomfortable, even for Meloni.

Then, the conversation went to the common ground for migration to combat migration and he was again back in whispering.

