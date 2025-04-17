Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

Boris Johnsons Vision to unleash a nation of cyclists seems to stutter new annual figures showing the number of cycle trips made per person in England remains stagnating despite major work.

The former Prime Minister has promised thousands of kilometers of new protected cycle routes, training for adults and children and bikes on prescriptions as part of a whirlwind for 2 billion funding for cycling and walking in the summer of 2020.

As head of a previous government, Johnson also set an ambitious target for half of the trips to cities and cities to cycle or walk by 2030.

However, the financing of the Active Travel England, responsible for the management of the active travel budget to support local authorities on projects, was considerably reduced in 2023.

And despite the walking levels, according to new figures published by the Department of Transport, the average number of bicycle trips per person has remained stagnant from a peak at the height of the cocovated pandemic in 2020.

In 2019, people made an average of 16 bicycle trips, including electric bikes, according to the Survey transport of 16,000 people. This increased to 2020 in 2020, but then fell to pre-pale levels with 15 in the 1920s, 2022 and 2023.

The latest data for the year ending in June 2024 showed that people had made an average of 15 bicycle trips, slightly down compared to 16 in the year ending in June 2023.

At the same time, the average number of traveling per person went from 250 in 2019 to 263 in 2023. The last data for the year ending in June 2024 suggests a new increase with 267 against 261 of the year ending in June 2023.

The average number of car trips increased to 364 during the year ending in June 2024, against 346 in the year ending in June 2023 – however, this was down compared to 380 in 2019.

The DFT stressed that the total number of trips in all modes of transport has fallen since 2019 – however, some in the bicycle industry say that more things must be done to encourage more people to ride.

Sarah Mcmonagle, director of external Cycling UK affairs, said the councils did not get sufficient funding from the central government supported to build cycling networks. This is why we often see a patchwork of cycle routes rather than a holistic network, she said.

In addition to increasing the call for better funding, the charity recently revealed a gap between the sexes in cycling with it, claiming that a third of bicycle trips are made by women, and security is a major factor.

If we wanted to seriously offer healthier and more sustainable travel options, then we must invest in safe and accessible cycle networks, said McMonagle.

The high number of bicycle trips made in 2020 reflects peoples' lifestyles during COVID, said Kiron Chatterjee, professor of travel behavior at West University of England. The latest figures on cycling could also be affected by fewer people who are currently moving due to the introduction of post-repaired flexible work, he added.

But he said: that [the data] Confirms the image that we have seen from COVID that bicycle trips have returned to pre-pale levels and that the progress that has been desired to help any increase are not on the right track for the moment.

The absence of an increase in bicycle walks is reflected in sales data. In March, the bicycle association These bikes sales In the United Kingdom, dropped by 2% last year, against 2023.

Simon Irons, Data and Information Director, said: the continuous decline in the participation of children's cycling and bicycle sales for children is particularly worrying, since they are our cyclists in the future.

Active travel commissioner in England, Chris Boardman, told deputies Transport Committee in January The fact that the biggest barrier faces was the fear of cyclists for security, especially for women.

He said that despite the success of the supervision of more than 500 meters of investment and training of thousands of advice managers, the objective of walking and the conduct of bicycles for 2030 was increasingly difficult due to changes in financing.

He said: It was extremely difficult to touch these objectives, and there would be significant changes in policies or funding to be able to reach it by 2030.

We still have a massive pipeline of programs with local authorities. They always have their network plans. We have just slowed delivery without the commitment to issue it commitment in consistency and funding itself.

A month later, in February, the government announcement 300 miles of new bridges and cycle would be created with 300 m new funding in the next two years.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport said: cycling has not decreased between the end of 2023 and June 2024, the cycling distance increasing by 9%. Traveling and walking distance have both considerably increased pre-pale levels, while car journeys are down by more than 4% compared to 2019.

We want to give more people freedom, the opportunity and the choice of cycling, riding and walking anywhere, and that is why invested nearly 300 m to build up to 300 miles of tracks and new cycles.

An active spokesperson for Travel England said that the body would continue to work with the local authorities to help them make walking, bearings and cycling a safe and attractive choice for everyday trips.

They said: walking and wheels underlie all trips, especially for public transport and the increase identified in these statistics is excellent news and just the start. Many schemes that we have financed are still under construction and we know that high quality safety infrastructures are used by all kinds of people.