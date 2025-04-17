Erdogans is the repression against the presidential rival feeds $ 45 billion in economic benefits in Türkiye

Kenez / Stockholm

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogans aggressive political maneuver to eliminate his main rival, the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, of the presidential race triggers deep political disorders and inflicts serious damage to the economy of turkey, analysts and financial data suggest.

Imamoglu, the newly declared presidential candidate of the Principal Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP), was detained on March 19 and arrested on March 23, in what opposition leaders and the rights defending groups considered a political motivation. He remains in pre -trial detention, government prosecutors citing corruption and accusations linked to allegation terrorism of Imamoglu and his party have denied.

This decision is considered by observers as a critical step in Erdogans increasing the strategy to remove dissent and eliminate viable opponents before the elections. But this can have a high economic cost.

According to the economist Selva Baziki de Bloomberg Economics, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT or MB in Turkish) intervened aggressively on the exchange markets in the weeks following the stop of the Imamoglus. Between March 19 and April 10, the net reserves of central banks dropped by $ 42.2 billion, while the rise in gold prices and export income added around $ 6.5 billion. This suggests that the CBRT may have spent up to 49 billion dollars trying to stabilize the Turkish LIRA.

The aggressive intervention of central banks reflects the increase in financial instability, partly triggered by political actions against opposition personalities, wrote Baziki on social networks.

Government data support the analysis of the bazikis. Gross reserves increased from $ 154.3 billion to $ 147.5 billion a week ending on April 11, a drop of $ 6.8 billion. Net reserves also increased from $ 48.7 billion to $ 38.9 billion during the same period.

During the exclusion of swap agreements, the net reserves fell to only $ 20.8 billion, which made the capacity of the CBRT capacity to summarize new external shocks.

Political disorders have also shaken the confidence of investors. On April 16, Rasim Ozan Ktahyal, a pro-government commentator with alleged ties with Turkish information, said on television live that the government intended to appoint a trustee to use the main opposition CHP, based on what it described as state information. He alleged that this decision was linked to procedural irregularities during the parties in November 2023 General Congress, in which Zgr Zel was elected president. The rumor has triggered the turbulence of the immediate market, causing a clear collapse in the long -term market of Borsa Istanbuls.

Ktahyal was arrested a few hours later, accused of having publicly disseminated false information, a rare public reprimand against a loyalist. Even Devlet Baheli, head of the partner of Erdogans, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), publicly criticized the proposal for a trustee, qualifying Ktahyal one of the demons among us.

Following Mehmet Imeks, the appointment of the Treasury and the Minister of Finance in May 2023, Turkey had become attractive for foreign investors. Many had benefited from the high interest rate environment of turkey thanks to a strategy known as the transport trade.

They brought capital to the country, converted it into a Turkish Lira and deposited it in high -efficiency instruments. After maturity, they would convert their yields into foreign currencies, often making significant profits due to favorable interest rate differentials.

As foreign capital flocked, the commercial positions of transport peaked at $ 36.5 billion in mid-March. But since the arrest of Imamoglus, foreign investors have withdrawn. Data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) and the CBRT indicate that $ 13.2 billion came out on four weeks, bringing the total to $ 23.3 billion by April 11.

Foreign Swap Holdings alone dropped $ 2.1 billion in the last week, reflecting the growing fears of political instability and state interference on the markets.

However, the Minister of Finance IMEK defended the reserve levies in public remarks, arguing that the reserves are a stamp against internal and external shocks … They are supposed to be used in times like this.

The criticisms, including the president of the CHP, Zel, accused the government of having armed public funds for political survival. The reserves of central banks belong to 85 million people, not only to the political ambitions of Erdogans, Zel said at a press conference on April 11.

In an effort to stem the inflation of the Currencys' slide and control, the CBRT on April 17 brought its reference rate of 42.5% to 46% the third major increase this year. Borrowing and loan rates of the day were also increased to 44.5% and 49%, respectively.

Despite the growing economic warning signs, President Erdogan has shown no indication to change his position towards the main opposition CHP. Speaking during a recent party meeting, Erdogan remained provocative and seemed to suggest that a new legal and political action against the CHP could follow. They will not be able to show their faces when the great revelations come, he said.

The president reiterated his argument according to which the entire judicial process of the discounts managed by the CHP is the result of internal rivalries within the party, and not of interference of the government. Why do you blame us for a legal process that started because of your own internal conflicts? He asked. Why do you involve us in the race to inform you of each other inside your group?

Erdogan accused the management of the CHP of not responding to the allegations of the prosecutors and of trying to cover the internal scandals by encouraging the disorders and plunging the country into chaos. He alleged that the party defended the individuals involved in corruption and the displacement of the political cost of corruption regimes to voters.

They are angry, not against those who stole, but against those who caught them, said Erdogan. They defend people involved in corruption. Now they try to make the public, that they have dragged the streets, to pay the price of the extortion and corruption networks established by their mayors.

The pro-government media have published daily allegations of corruption targeting the municipalities of Imamoglu and CHP in recent weeks. The sustained media campaign has intensified since the arrest of Imamoglus, the titles frequently accusing it as well as its political allies of corruption, office abuse and financial misconduct.

However, public opinion seems more and more skeptical about the official account. According to recent surveys in the Turkish media, a major majority of respondents believe that imamoglu is behind bars for political reasons, not for credible criminal charges. Analysts interpret this perception as an increasing disconnection between the messaging of governments and the feeling of voters.

The Baheli of the MHP also seemed to be distant from the current conduct. In a statement made on Tuesday, Baheli called for a rapid and transparent resolution of the legal process surrounding Imamoglu. He stressed that any legal action must be supported by authentic and convincing evidence and urged the authorities to ensure that the public is undoubtedly convinced.

In addition to the imamoglu, five other mayors affiliated with the CHP are in pre -trial detention. The administrators were appointed to supervise the municipalities in several densely populated districts of Ili and Esenyurt both bastions of CHP support and housing millions of residents.