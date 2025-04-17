The reason why Jokowi no longer has glasses as in his diploma





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi is occupied by diploma cases. A certain number of parties doubted the authenticity of the certificate of graduation of Gadjah Mada University (UGM), even dozens of people gathered in front of his house in Solo demanded that he showed it before them on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Jokowi had received a representative from the demonstrator who was called themselves Ulama defense team and activist (T '), but the desire for his guest to see the original diploma has not been achieved.

Tpua Rizal Fadillah vice-president when he was met by journalists after the meeting with Jokowi confirmed it. He mentioned the goal of their arrival at the Jokowi residence in addition to staying in touch in the atmosphere of Eid Al -Fitr like other residents, also linked to the Jokowi diploma they doubted.

“It was not happy to show the diploma and return it to the legal process if they were ordered by the court,” said Rizal.

Jokowi said the court asked to show the original diploma, he was ready to show.

“If the original diploma is invited by the judge, the court is invited to be shown, I am ready to come and show the original diploma,” he said.

But before the arrival of TPUA, Jokowi had invited journalists to enter his home and showed his diploma from the high school in primary, secondary, at Gadjah Mada (UGM) University Yogyakarta.

Before showing his diplomas, Jokowi warned that journalists would not take photos.

“I show it my diploma, from the elementary to S1. But don't be photographed,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi then showed his diplomas on the map. There are two cards he has shown. A card contains a diploma of elementary elementary jokowi in high school, while another card contains a UGM diploma. Jokowi also showed one by one by a diploma in the media crew.

The first diploma presented by Jokowi was a secondary school diploma in the state of Surakarta 6 (solo). In addition, he showed the diploma of the public intermediary school of Surakarta 1 (SMPN), as well as the diploma of the primary school of the state of Tirtoyoso Surakarta (SDN).

Finally, Jokowi showed a diploma from the Faculty of Forestry UGM. The card in which there is a UGM diploma in the writing of the UGM. In each diploma, Jokowi's photo is seen according to its school level. At the UGM diploma, Jokowi's photo wore glasses.

“I just decided to show ladies and gentlemen last night,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi had joked by saying that the card for the storage of his elementary high school diploma in high school was not authentic. “If it's Stopmap (card) No Original (a place to store primary school diplomas in high school). If it is the original puff of the UGM, “he said.

When a journalist asked questions about the glasses he was about in the photo of the UGM diploma, Jokowi admitted that his eyes were less. He said that the glasses had broken and that he was no longer able to buy. “Oh, it was broken, I couldn't buy again,” he said.

In photos circulating on social networks, Jokowi is seen bearing glasses both in the photo of the S1 diploma, or on the campus and when the fiancé.

By becoming governor of Dki Jakarta, Jokowi handed over the MotoGP runner's sunglasses, Jorge Lorenzo, to the corruption eradication commission, as a gratification report in January 2014.

He said that at that time, it was not uncommon to wear sunglasses both sunglasses and sunglasses want to read and less. He admitted that he had wore less sunglasses at university.

“I used to use the least, when a student, but for a moment. Second.

Ryanthie septia Contribute to the drafting of this article.

