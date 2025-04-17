Trump says that “ 100% '' confident in the US agreement with the EU DW 04/17/2025





An American senator Chris Van Hollen visiting El Salvador was denied access to the Salvadoran man wrongly expelled by the United States

An American Democratic Senator visiting El Salvador was denied access to the man wrongly expelled by the United States, then detained in a notorious prison.

Maryland senator Chris Van Hollen said on Wednesday that the Salvador authorities would not let him visit or speak to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who lived in Maryland before his expulsion.

Van Hollen added that El Salvador's vice-president, Felix Ulloa, told him that he could not allow a visit or a call with Abrego Garcia, and that El Salvador did not release him while the United States paid to keep him locked up.

“Why should the United States government pay for the government of El Salvador to enclose a man who was illegally kidnapped from the United States and not committed any crime?” Van Hollen said.

Abrego Garcia, 29, fled violence linked to gangs in El-Salvador at 16 and received a protective order in 2019 to continue living in the United States, according to his lawyers. He has never been accused or found guilty of crime.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Van Hollen was potentially using taxpayers to “demand the release of an illegal MS-13 terrorist”. ABREGO GARCIA's lawyers denied that he was a member of the criminal gang.

Bukele of El Salvador rejects the release of American sports

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

While Washington acknowledged that the Salvadoinan man was expelled due to an administrative error, the Trump administration resisted an order from the United States Supreme Court to facilitate its return, arguing that it is now only in Salvadoral custody.

El Salvador, on the other hand, argues that he does not have the power to send him back to the United States. During a visit to Trump on Monday, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, excluded the plans to return the man wrongly expelled.

Abrego Garcia is one of the 300 people, mainly Venezuelans, whom the United States under Trump has expelled in Salvador in recent months.

Right's defense groups are concerned El Salvador and his Cecot notorious prison, where Abrego Garcia is detained, becomes a “black hole” for the United States to get rid of the migrants expelled without legal repercussions.

In a report last week, Human Rights Watch said that the United States and Salvador submitted dozens to “forced disappearances and arbitrary detention”.

