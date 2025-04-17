Donald Trump Optimistic about many things with China Jinping after slapping the 245% prices





President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Thursday that the United States would conclude a trade agreement with China, even as Tensions between the two countries remain high And there is no clarity at the moment when the talks could resume. “Oh, we are going to conclude an agreement,” said Trump from the White House in response to the question of a journalist on the phone dropping out to call Chinese President Xi Jinping. “I think we are going to get a very good deal with China.” The remarks are involved in the middle of the growing friction between Washington and Beijing, the Trump administration regularly increasing prices on Chinese products in recent months. Tuesday, the White House published an information sheet announcing that China is now faced with prices up to 245% On certain imports – a spectacular leap in previous rates. Trump justified the decision as necessary to approach longtime commercial imbalances and unfair practices. However, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce retaliated, calling for irrational prices and accusing the United States of playing a game of “meaning” figures. Beijing warned that he would “fight until the end” if Washington continues to impose what he describes as damaging and unjustified economic pressure. Earlier Thursday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce also urged the United States to stop applying “extreme pressure” and to show mutual respect if the talks must resume. Despite these net exchanges, Trump maintained an optimistic tone. He also expressed his optimism about commercial discussions with the European Union, saying: “We will have very few problems to conclude an agreement with Europe or someone else.” Trump spoke by organizing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House. Trade was a key subject of their meeting. Meloni, who aligned himself closely with Trump, said that she was convinced that an agreement could be concluded and proposed to help in the process. “I'm sure we can conclude an agreement, and I'm here to help this,” she said. Trump's pricing war The president recently deployed a reference rate of 10% on all imports, with Higher “reciprocal” rates for countries with large trade deficits with the United States. While most nations have obtained a 90 -day break on higher rates to allow the negotiations, China was not offered the same recovery. Economists have warned that continuous uncertainty could stretch markets and push higher inflation. But Trump stood firm, saying that the United States remains in a solid negotiation position. “We have something that everyone wants,” he said. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who will welcome the American vice-president JD Vance in Rome the next day, is considered a potential mediator between Washington and European leaders. Posted on: April 17, 2025 Settle

