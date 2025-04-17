



LOoked to objectively, a bilateral trade agreement between Great Britain and the United States has a relatively low economic meaning for this country. In 2020, the government of Boris Johnsons estimated That an American agreement could increase the GDP of the United Kingdom in the long term by approximately 0.07% a figure that is not exactly transformer. The opinion presented by some Brexiters that an American trade agreement would trigger the entire British economy has always been a fantasy, the product of the desire for deregulation for which there was little public support, even among the voters. All the desire for this type is clearly even married now, following Donaldtrostariff Wars. Hopefully the rights of the horror of deregulation of rights now belong to the past. But world trade also has new trauma. Mr. Trumps Protectionism and the intimidation of American rivals reset terms. However, there are specific reasons for which he is in Great Britain which interests more free trade negotiations with the United States. The main one is the threat posed by current prices, especially on cars and pharmaceutical products, as well as the prospect that a 10% rate will be reimed in all British exports to the United States after the current break in July. The problem with any agreement lies in the prices that the United States can try to extract for prices or exemptions. Although the vice-president, JD Vance, said this week that he saw a good chance of an agreement, this could still be subject to the British concessions in sectors such as agriculture, sanitary and phytosanitary rules and digital regulations. These are essentially the same sectors which, for a good reason, have proven to be stumbling block in post-Brexit discussions. Efforts to rename things such as AI, biotechnology and digital as a strategically important indistrises from the future do not dissipate certain real threats to which British food standards are facing, health care or online controls. All this is multiplied by Trump administrations without reliability and geostrategic approach. The objective of administrations in Europe is to weaken and destroy the EU. Exhorted by the right-wing politicians from the Brexiter, the president sees Great Britain from the orbit eus away as part of this effort. Thus, however, made the EU. Consequently, any Washington attempt to offer generous terms in the United Kingdom in sectors in particular is likely to make any reset with the EU more difficult. Sirkeirstarmer says that Great Britain does not need to make a choice either. Like Mr. Johnson, he says that Great Britain can have his cake and eat it. Brutal reality is that neither the United States nor the EU will necessarily take the same generous view. Even if the potential agreement of the United Kingdom is less variable than it was in the past, it is always important. Politically, the Trump factor also makes such an explosive agreement. British treaties and commercial transactions are traditionally concluded under the powers of prerogative. As the Brexit argument has shown on a significant vote, there is a very limited role for Parliament. It must change. It would be intolerable in the case of the United Kingdom. This is clearly a question for the debate for the debate, during and after the negotiations, and for the two chambers of Parliament. This week, the Presidents of the Labor of the Foreign Affairs and negotiates selected committees called votes. The Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party are both in favor. The government should clearly indicate that no agreement will go forward without a significant vote in favor.

