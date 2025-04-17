Trkiye marks the 32nd anniversary of his eminent Turgut Ozal leader, who died unexpectedly on April 17, attracting hundreds of thousands of ordinary Turks to his funeral sanctioned by the State, which attended dignitaries in 72 countries.

The moderate ozals of the conservative policy and the liberal approach to the various questions ranging from the economic management of the country to reduce the powerful influence of the Armys on the political system have changed Trkiye unexpectedly, which came even after the country experienced a brutal military coup in 1980, destroying all the established parts.

The state should serve the people. People are not supposed to serve the state, said Ozal to summarize its main political philosophy, inspiring many other politicians, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who founded the AK party with a philosophy similar to Ozal in 2001.

Ozal created the party of Matherland (Anavatan Party) in 1983 with members of various political affiliations, including nationalist, religious, liberal spirit and certain social democratic opinions, drawing a general victory for the general elections at the end of 1983.

In 1987, the Partierland won another general election while its votes decreased.

But because it changed the country's electoral system, placing a threshold of 10% for the representation of the parties to the Parliament, the party was able to claim a majority, forming another government.

In 1989, he was elected to become the eighth president of Trkiye, becoming the very first politician of civil origin to go up to the highest position. Since the Foundation of the Turkish Republic, all the presidents of the country, including Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of Trkiye, came from military circles.

Ozal was able to become the ultimate exception of the Trkiyes political system, where the military had a powerful influence for decades, fight from time to time with military kicks.

But he experienced existing tensions with the military.

In 1988, during his congress of the parties, he was faced with an attempted assassination, which would have been partially the work of the country's military elites.

Fortunately, he escaped the assassination with light injuries.

But he saw his survival as a question of destiny by saying: I particularly want to emphasize that no one can take his life determined by Allah without his desire.

We went to his will.

The religiosity of Ozals has always been one of the most essential dimensions of the extraordinary career of politicians.

Ozals background

Ozal was born in the eastern province of Trkiyes de Malatya in 1927 with half of Kurdish ancestry, which he was not shy to share with the public unlike the best previous politicians, no longer seeing taboo.

He was also the first president born in the Republican era. All previous presidents were born during the period of the Ottoman Empire.

His father was a deeply religious man like his grandfather, who did not much like the strictly secular and anterior biased republican story on the Ottoman, the predecessor of Trkiye.

On one of the opportunities, Ozal radius Regarding the position of his grandfathers concerning one of the Ottoman Late Sultans Empires, Abdulhamit II, which was qualified as books of the History of the Early Republic as the Red Sultan to describe it as a cruel leader.

I read the history book, which describes Abdulhamit II as the red sultan, and he listened to it. Finally, he told me that all these discussions were a bunch of lies. They teach you bad things. I contrasted him by saying that you could know better than the book, said Ozal in a speech when he directed the country.

But after having gone to the United States in the 1950s and later in the 1970s to continue his studies after his diploma from the Faculty of Electric Engineering at the Technical University of Istanbul, one of the oldest educational establishments, returning to the Ottoman period, he was fortunate to read other books in English on the life and heritage of Abdulhamit II.

Finally, he concluded that not the first Republican textbooks, but his grandfather was right.

I was left to ask me how false teaching was false, said the unorthodox politician.

Consequently, he approached the Ottoman past differently from many of his predecessors after his coming to power, pursuing agitated policy, some wanted to call neo-Ottomanism to increase the influence of Trkiyes in the old Ottoman regions of the Balkans in the Caucasus and the Middle East.

Erdogan, who also defended the expansion of Turkish influence at all levels, has seen many similarities between his political approach and the Ozals, praising the former achievements of the presidents.

The late Turbut Ozal had played a leading role in the development and progress of our country, winning a special place in the heart of the nation, said Erdogan last year, commemorating the death of the former Turkish chief.

Ozal was also part of the religious spirit National gorus (National view) Movement, which has left a deep mark on Turkish politics since the late 1960s, establishing several parties to defend conservative policy by emphasizing a need for continuity between the Ottoman past and the Republican present.

Necmettin Erbakan, the founder and leader of the movement, was a follower of Mehmed Zahid Kotku, the head of the Iskenderpasa community, who is a branch of the order of world Naqshbandi, leading many of these parties until the late 1990s. Ozal and Erdogan were once part of the movement under Erbakan.

Ozals economic policy

Ozal defended the liberalization of the Turkish economy by opening it up to the outside world and the intensive privatization of certain public sectors, which had encountered criticism, contradicting him with powerful union leaders and pro-workmen.

During the years of Ozal, Turkish inflation was very high, hitting two -digit figures for the most part, making low -wage families suffer.

Despite the criticisms of its economic policy, Ozal had knowledge and in -depth experience in economics, having worked for the prestigious state planning organization (Devlet Planlama Teskilati: DPT). He also worked for the World Bank in the United States between 1971 and 1973, developing his skills in English.

In the mid -1970s, Ozal also worked for various private companies, including Sabanci Holding, increasing his experience more. In 1979, he became an undersecretary of the deceased Prime Minister Suleyman Demirel, who later became his political enemy in the late 1980s and the early 1990s.

Under Demirel, he played a decisive role in the development of very criticized decisions of January 24, major economic reforms that paved the way to the country's financial liberalization.

Although its economic policies were criticized at the time, since then, many have credited it for having fueled Turkish economic growth.

Ozals who died suspicious

Ozal suddenly died in 1993 when he was president.

Ozals Death seems to have occurred in suspicious circumstances. A post-burial autopsy made on his body exhumed at the end of 2012 watch that he had poison, but the report remained short by saying that this is what killed the deceased president.

His family members claim that Ozal died following poisoning.

But according to his official report on death, the former president died due to the heart attack.