Xi Jinping in Malaysia: PMX gets applause for Mandarin's attempt, Siti Nurhaliza Dazzles State Banquet Diners

Today marks the last day, Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Malaysia. He arrived in Kuala Lumpur on April 15 for a three -day state visit to the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, king of Malaysia. His second official Xis trip to Malaysia in 12 years; His last visit took place in 2013.

If you are curious to know what happened during the state visit, here is a kind of conclusion:

1. Anwar shared a Chinese proverb

Today, at a time when multilateralism is subject to enormous pressure, when some nations abandon the principles of shared responsibility and others question long -standing commitments, Chinas Global Initiative offers a new lease of hope. They look outwards, not inward. They don't speak pic.twitter.com/ckzdxujrsk – BFM89.9 (@bfmradio) April 16, 2025

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is known for his linguistic prowess and his penchant to learn to speak in other languages.

During speeches, Anwar and Xi shared the importance of diplomatic and bilateral links, in particular by working together to protect the brilliant perspectives of our Asian family.

When Xi shared the Malaysias Proverb Sikit-Sikit, Lama-Lama Jadi Bukit in a speech, Anwar shared the proverb when there is a will, there is a means in Chinese.

After everyone applauded in response, Anwar thanked them jokingly for applauding because he showed that they understood what he had said.

2. A simple menu to promote local flavors

Simple and pleasant 😋. Menu for 🇲🇾🇨🇳 State banquet 🍽️ https://t.co/7ksyvatwvc pic.twitter.com/yyouy6kc1w – Melissa Goh (@melgohcna) April 16, 2025

The royal banquet took place at the National Palace and the menu has become a target of attention outside of commercial wars. The ACN correspondent, Melissa Goh, shared an image of the menu, showing how local flavors can be promoted despite the simplicity of the delicious offers. Everyone in the comments does not agree, as usual, but that's what it is.

The menu included Satay, yunnan mushrooms, brain, chicken soto, briyani rice with sheep, fried chicken, and more. The desserts include mango sorbet, Malays and Mrs. Kuih-Muih and black pulut porridge with Santan.

3. Siti Nurhaliza sang the popular Chinese song

Malaysian singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza was present at the Royal Banquet and sang a song in Mandarin while being accompanied by a string ensemble.

Siti sang the popular Chinese song that the Moon represents my heart (Yueliang Daibiao Wo of Xin), a song popularized by singer Taresa Teng.

While Siti is a big singer, some believe that another singer, Shila Amzah, should have been the one who performs a song in Chinese.

Shila Amzah is huge in China, finishing third in Chinas I am a singer competition. His victory catapped him into online popularity, in particular the Weibo microblogging site. Her Chinese fans know her under the name of Xila.

4. Malaysia and China signed 31 soft

Today, it turned out to be a historic moment during President Xi Jinping and I saw a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Malaysian government and the government of the People's Republic of China in various fields of strategic interests for the two countries pic.twitter.com/1omj04zhms – Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) April 16, 2025

Anwar and XI has witnessed the exchange From 31 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) covering various sectors of cooperation between the two countries of the Seri Perdana complex on April 16.

Mous also cover media cooperation between the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) and China Media Group (CMG), cooperation on the global security initiative between the two countries and the construction of joint laboratories in emerging technologies such as AI, among others.

5. Chinese journalists speaking in current Malays

A group of Chinese journalists surprised many people when they spoke the Malay fluently after Husna Liang shared a video of her colleagues eating in a Nasi Kandar restaurant. They were there to cover Xi's visit to Malaysia.

