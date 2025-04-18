Politics
Indonesia directs the largest world deforestation program in Western Papuan
On January 17, 2010, the president of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, launched a program of 2 million hectare called Merauke Integrated Food and Energy Estate (Mifee). From the start, farmers and environmental organizations in Indonesia were opposed.
In March 2010, Elisha Kartini of Indonesian Farmer Union (SPI) said that food is not only commercial goods, but also a fundamental human right, and leave the supply of food in the private sector can hinder people's access to food because companies are motivated by profit. Wally [the Indonesian Forum for the Environment, part of Friends of the Earth International] called Mifee an earth.
“Disease and undernourishment are creeping”
In September 2011, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (UNCERD) wrote In the Indonesian government expressing its concerns about Mifee, in particular that the activities of encroachment are supported by the State Party and enjoy the protection of the Indonesian army.
The Indonesian government has taken no action to approach the situation.
In May 2013, the Sophie Chao program of Forest Peoples, visited the village of Zanegi in Merauke Regency and reported This disease and this undernourishment are endemic following Mifee.
In July 2013, Indonesian and international organizations Submitted a report to a GERSE requesting that the committee examine the impacts of Mifee.
In May 2015, Indonesians recently elected President Joko Widodo visited Papua and remarkable Mifee. Jokiwi announced a plan of 1.2 million hectares of new rice fields as part of a landing of 4.6 million hectare.
The current President of Indonesians, Prabowo suffered, is also in favor of expansion Industrial agriculture projects through Indonesia. He masks it as food self -sufficiency. Prabowo has appointed Zulkifli Hasan, who was Minister of the Environment and Forestrie of 200914, to a new ministry, the department coordinated for food affairs.
The largest deforestation program in the world
Victoria Milko, journalist with Associated Pressrecently reported From Papua to Mifee, the world's largest deforestation program. According to Mighty Earth, an NGO based in Washington DC, Mifee will cover more than 3 million hectares.
Glen Horowitz, CEO of Mighty Earth, said AP This Mifee creates a death zone in one of the most dynamic places on the earth. Powerful land in service Yusuf Wahil, an Indonesian photojournalist, to spend 10 days in Papua to document the impacts of Mifees. He traveled with a team of Indonesian NGOs Satya Bumi And Heritage. Yusuf photographs were used to illustrate the milks article.
In December 2024, an Indonesian organization called the Center for Economic and Legal Studies, calculated The fact that the deforestation of 2 million hectares following Mifee would result in 782.45 million additional tonnes of CO emissions.
The Special Presidential Envoy for Indonesia for Energy and the Environment, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, announcement In December 2024, the government provided for a reforestation program of 6.5 million hects. Hashim, who is the president of the president Prabowos, said that, therefore, the food succession program continues while we attenuate any negative impacts with new programs, including a reforestation. “”
Vincen Kwipalo, who lives in the Mifee program region, said AP This forest was destroyed to make way for sugar cane nurseries. The villagers previously used the forest for hunting. The indigenous peoples living in western Papua depend on the forests and their ancestral territories for their culture and their means of subsistence.
Indonesian military deployment
Earlier this year, the Gecko project reported Of the thousands of troops that the Indonesian government has deployed in Papua. They force the destruction of vast areas of the tropical forest to replace by the monoculture plantations of the food success program for governments.
The soldiers have arrived In the villagers and told Aboriginal Papouais that they had to accept the governments' program. The soldiers planted issues in customary lands. And then the excavators arrived. Community forests and farms have been bulldozer.
The Gecko project reports what the native Papouais say about the destruction of land, forests and livelihoods. And they followed what Indonesian soldiers have Posted on Tiktok About their deployment:
In August 2024, the Gecko project reportedThe army has deployed an elite combat unit on the program, the members of which have been involved in extrajudicial murders in recent years. Tiktok's videos show that armed members of this unit are patrolling the forest, rivers and villages and excavators that accompany it.
The soldiers are also implied In the development of the industrial agriculture program, the conduct of excavators and the spraying of pesticides. They are Often armedEven during the patrol in the villages.
The deployment of these military units has generated a climate of fear. This presents itself on decades of occupation,, oppressionhuman rights abuseAnd State violence In Western Papuan.
Indonesian occupation of Western Papuan
In 1949, the colonial rule of the Netherlands of Indonesia ended. But the Netherlands have kept control over the west of New Guinea.
In 1962, the Indonesian government invaded and named West Irian. In August 1962, the American government organized a meeting between Indonesia and the Netherlands, leading to the New York Agreement who gave control of Western Papua to the temporary United Nations Authority in western Irian. On May 1, 1963, the UN transferred western Irian to the Indonesian government provided that an international election on self -determination took place at the latest in 1969.
From July to August 1969, during the dictatorship of Suharto, UN officials led the so-called free choice. But it was an imposture. Rather than allowing all adult Papouais to vote, the Indonesian authorities have selected 1022 Western Papouais to vote publicly and unanimously in favor of integration with Indonesia, as American national security archives Put it in 2004.
In November 1969, the UN supported the illegal occupation of Indonesia of Western Papua when it took note of the act of free choice and its results. The free campaign of Western Papua calls This of the most shameful chapters in the history of the UN.
The Indonesian occupation of Western Papuan has been described as a slowed down genocide.
It is the context in which Indonesia has deployed thousands of soldiers to bring the destruction of 3 million hectares of tropical forest to make way for industrial agriculture plantations.
A man said The Gecko project that the soldiers are currently parked on every corner of his village, as if he were in a war zone. It's like a horror for the community, he said.
People are unable to talk about their rights. There are so many people who want to speak, but there is no support because they are afraid of the device. There are too many soldiers.
[Reprinted from REDD Monitor.]
