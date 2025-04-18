The authenticity of the Jokowi diploma is questionable, UGM emphasizes the original and valid documents

– Questions related to the authenticity of diplomas and the thesis of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, have returned to the light of the public. One of the questions is the type of letter Times New Roman Used in Jokowi academic documents, which were not commonly used in the 1980s in the early 1990s.

Responding to this, the dean of the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Sigit Sunarta, gave an explanation. He mentioned that at that time, the use of letters such as Times New Roman Or similar is actually quite common, in particular to print the cover section and the ratification sheet of the thesis made in the printing around the campus.

From 2025, the SPMB production path no longer relies on bulletins, replaced this

“In the region around the UGM campus at that time, there was already an impression such as Prima and Sanur which were popular among students. Students often print blankets and thesis ratification sheets there”, “ Sigit explained in a written declaration received Wednesday (04/16/2025).

He also added that the content of Jokowi's thesis composed of 91 pages was typed using a manual typewriter, not a computer.

This issue was expressed for the first time by Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, a former UGM student as well as a former speaker at the University of Mataram, who questioned the ability to use the police Times New Roman In Jokowi's diploma and thesis with the standards of the 80s.

Not just a question of police, the serial numbers on the Jokowi diploma are also the debate material. Rismon said that the diploma number had not followed cluster models such as general diplomas, but only in the form of numbers. However, Sigit denied the hypothesis and explained that at that time, the Faculty of Forestry had an internal policy linked to the numbering of the diploma, because there was no standard of the university. Responding to these doubts, Sigit stressed that Jokowi's academic documents were authentic.

“The numbering of diplomas at the time was adapted to the order of the identification number of students who had graduated and received from the additional code 'FKT', abbreviation of the Faculty of Forestry,” he explained.

“Mr. Joko Widodo has really studied at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. He is known to be active in student organizations such as Silvagama, take various courses and finish the thesis according to the procedures. Thus, the diploma issued by UGM for him is valid and valid”, “ He said.

Meanwhile, the president of the Faculty of the Forest Senate of the UGM, San Afri Awang, also shared his experiences during the preparation of a thesis at the same time. According to him, printing like Prima and Sanur was indeed a pillar of students at the time to print thesis coverage with similar letters Times New Roman.

“When I compiled a thesis, I also print primary coverage. In fact, computer striking services using IBM PCs are already available on campus, and I had time to use it for the processing of statistical data”, ” Said San Afri who is Jokowi's sister.

Should know! This is how to consult Nisn to get PIP and list of conferences 2025

He also said that the choice of printing of printing coverage or the use of pure writing machines depends very the economic conditions of the students. For more information, Joko Widodo began his studies at the Faculty of Forestry UGM in 1980 and was declared in 1985.

“Many of my friends who are financially limited have chosen to print all thesis documents, including the ratification sheet, with a typewriter”, ” He added. ***