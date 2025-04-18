Trump tells us to sign the rare earth minerals with Ukraine next weekExBulletin





President Trump welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in front of the western wing of the White House on Thursday.

President Trump said Thursday that the United States would sign an agreement on rare earth minerals with Ukraine next week.

The agreement was launched for the first time in February, before a meeting between Trump and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the oval office which has become controversial.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that the agreement would be signed around April 26.

“This is considerably what we have agreed before when the president was here,” said Being. “We had a memorandum of understanding. We went directly to The Big Deal and an 80 -page agreement and that is what we report.”

At the meeting of the oval office in February, Trump accused Zelenskyy of “not acting at all grateful” for American support for Ukraine's efforts in his war against Russia. The tense exchange has delayed a potential agreement between the two countries which would provide precious minerals in the United States in exchange for what Ukraine hopes that this has more military aid.

Trump reiterated his criticism of Zelenskyy on Thursday, saying that even if he did not hold the Ukrainian chief “responsible” for the start of the war with Russia, “I am not exactly delighted that the war began”.

On Thursday, the United States and other European countries discussed efforts separately to negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, and are also trying to repair an effective alliance between Europe and the Trump administration. Ukraine prompted the United States to take a more difficult position on Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022.

“I don't blame him, but what I say is that I wouldn't say he did the best job. I'm not a big fan,” said Trump about Zelenskyy.

Optimistic Trump on Tariffs deals with Europe

At the Oval Office Thursday, Trump also expressed his optimism as to an agreement with Europe before a 90 -day break in the abrupt world rates. Most countries are now confronted at 10% prices on imports in the United States, rather than 20% or more.

He spoke during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“There will be a 100%trade agreement,” said Trump. “We are going to make fair offers.”

He added: “We are not in a hurry. We will have very few problems to conclude an agreement with Europe or someone else.”

Earlier Thursday, a senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told journalists that the massive trade deficit that the United States runs with EU members, including Italy, “disturbs the president”.

“So I think he will certainly want to level the plane, as he said several times with the EU as with other business partners,” said the manager.

Meloni, who was exploited to speak on behalf of the European Union, is the first European chief to meet Trump in the White House since he announced, then delayed an increase at a 20% price on EU exports. The United States still has a 10% reference rate on all important goods.

Questioned by a journalist if she thought that the United States was a reliable trading partner, Meloni, who criticized the prices, said: “I believe in the unity of the West and I think we have to speak and find ourselves in the best way to grow together. If I did not think it was a reliable partner, I wouldn't be here.”

NATO spending was also likely on the agenda between the two leaders. Trump wants NATO allies to spend 2% of their GDP in defense. Italy spends 1.49% and has announced its intention to increase this to 2%.

Before the meeting, Trump wanted to know how Italy plans to increase its expenses.

“Everything Italy can do to recognize that the Prime Minister has a fractive political coalition, as many Italian Prime Ministers have in the past, and all that it can do to achieve what has been established as a reference for NATO 10 years ago, the 2%expenditure threshold, I think it will be essential,” said the senior administration.

