The question of the fake certificate of Jokowi has the potential to be politically used

Jakarta the question of false diplomas that Joko Widodo said he could “take advantage” of the former President of the Republic of Indonesia, because the public is even focused on this issue rather than on other cases that have taken Jokowi trap.

The false controversial diploma belonging to former president Jokowi resurfaced after the speaker of Mataram University, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, questioned the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) via the Channel Youtube Channel of the Baligen Academy YouTube Youtube Channel.

In addition, there is also a trial of a solo lawyer, Muhammad Taufiq, who trained a team of lawyer named the applicant's team for real evidence of Jokowi Usaha certificate no shame (Tipu UGM).

The trial was officially registered with the District Court of Solo City on Monday, April 14, 2025. Apart from Jokowi as a defendant I, there are three other defendants, namely the solo City General Election Commission (KPU), SMA Negeri 6 Solo and UGM.

“I continued because our team found the fact that there was information indicating that the Pak Jokowi high school diploma came from the UGM website which included the city of SMA 6 Surakarta (Solo). This is certainly not true,” said Taufiq.

This is not the first time that false cases have appeared in Indonesia. In 2017, the public was shocked by the news of the alleged document for falsification of the certificate of graduates (SKL) of the level of master's and doctorate of the State University of Jakarta (UNJ) belonging to the actor Nurul Qomar.

At that time, he was the chancellor of Muhadi Setiabbhi University (Umus). However, the campus has in fact reported Qomar for allegedly used false documents as one of the requirements to become the Chancellor of Umus.

After having undergone a series of trials before the District Court of Brebes, Central Java, the case of the alleged falsification of SKL documents for the S2 and S3 programs, Qomar was sentenced to 1 year and 5 months in prison by the panel of judges.

“Declaring that the accused Nurul Qomar was legally proven and confirmed guilty of having committed a criminal act using a false letter. The accused's sentence at one year and five months in prison,” said chief judge, Sri Sulasuti, while reading the Verdict at the short district chubes on Monday 11/11/2019).

The Criminal Observer Masykur Isnan said that the use of false diplomas could be threatened with maximum imprisonment of five years and / or a maximum RP fine. 500 million on the basis of the law and the penal code. In addition, the authors can also be subject to articles of counterfeit letters.

MASYKUR Isnan explained that, in article 69, paragraph (1) of law number 20 of 2003 concerning the national education system, it is indicated that any person who is proven to use a diploma, a certificate of competence, an academic, a professional and / of professional degrees can be sentenced to a maximum sentence of five years and / or a fine to RP. 500 million.

In addition, the threat of sanction for the counterfeiting of diplomas is also indicated in article 263 paragraph (2) of the penal code concerning the counterfeiting of letters, as well as law n ° 12 of 2012 concerning higher education.

“In addition, those who help provide diplomas must also be held responsible,” ISNAN told Voi.

In a political context, ISNAN added, this could have a negative impact on the figures accused of having used false diplomas. The public will question the credibility, integrity and competence of the person concerned and related political parties.

“This can also affect the basis of support and elections. In fact, political parties also have a big role in the recruitment process for members, administrators or which will later occupy public positions, cannot be arbitrary and will require precise validation,” he added.

Contacted separately, the executive director of the Political Opinion Indonesia (IPO) Dedi Kurnia Syah said that the problem of the alleged fake diploma of Jokowi was a dilemma. On the one hand, the community needs a legal certainty, because the falsification of documents, especially since the document is involved in the requirements of the government system, is a criminal act.

“It is therefore necessary to investigate and obtain a proportionate punishment.

But on the other hand, Jokowi is no longer in power, which means that the question of the diploma should be unimportant. Dedi stressed that there are more problems that are more important, for example how Jokowi's involvement in alleged collusion, follow -up relates to KPK by civilians concerning the alleged corruption of the Jokowi family, or Jokowi's policy which has the potential to disturb our constitution.

For this reason, he hopes that the question of the fake diploma of Jokowi will not be used by the person concerned to obscure more important problems.

“By examining the many potential problems that lead to Jokowi, the question of this false diploma could be in favor of Jokowi,” he said.

“Jokowi is not impossible to keep this problem alive, the public must pay attention to the situation, and not to use it politically,” added Dedi.

The same has been transmitted by political analyst Hendri Satrio. He said that the public should no longer need to be content with false diplomas because this controversy only makes the image of Indonesia in the eyes of the world.

Previously, the man who is called Hensa created a survey on the @Satriohendri X account which questioned the impact if the Jokowi diploma of the UGM has proven false. From the survey which was followed by 5,498 respondents, 48% chose the option of our world if this diploma proved to be false. Another option, “Jokowi” was embarrassed to obtain 6.1%of the vote, then UGM dissolved by 22.3%, and Jokowi must study 23.3%again.

<a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a>

According to Hendri, this question should no longer be discussed because UGM has repeatedly clarified this question.

“But for any reason, so far, there are still many that fry this problem, even if there are many more important problems, for example, about corruption up to hundreds of Billions and the country's economy which is still uncertain in security,” he said.

The question of false diplomas increases again, said Hendri, because political polarization is still clear in society. He considered that there are still many groups that are not satisfied with their political heritage.

“The question of this diploma is a reflection of the dissatisfaction of certain groups against Jokowi, even if it has resigned, its influence is always important, therefore a story like this continues to be activated to attack the legitimacy of its leadership,” concluded the man who is generally called Hensat.

The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)