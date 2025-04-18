Can the coalition of the working class of the assets survive its pricing war?





Almost two weeks since his price announcements of the Liberation Day, President Donald Trump lost the majority of American public support. According to the survey, its chaotic trade policy has hammered confidence in its economic management, its ratings of economic approval are tanking and its global popularity continues to slip.

The public perception that Trump has not been able to reduce prices or slow down inflation is at the heart of this negative trajectory and expectations that prices will only increase prices and harm the national economy will only accelerate this decline.

Obtained more information on the effect of this unpopularity on the country's political landscape. Does this also lead to his standing parts with the multiracial coalition of voters they conquered in 2024? And did this dissatisfaction cause these voters, in particular young voters and colored voters, deserted it?

We now have other data to help us discern the answer. Economic approval and overall notes have dropped: they have slipped 7 points since early March and 6 points since early February, respectively.

But the republican party has now mainly erased an important democratic advantage: when the University of Quinnipiac recently asked voters which party cares more about the needs and problems of people like you, the Republicans and the Democrats were actually linked.

It is a major break in history. For most of the last 20 years, the Democrats have led to this two -digit issue.

What has it to do with prices? And is this closed gap the result of something that Trump and the Republicans do correctly? Or is it something that Democrats spoil?

The data depicts a nuanced image. Although there are warning signs for Trump that prices could worsen his standing games with the general public, there are also notes of resilient trust despite chaos. Many still see Trump and the GOP as the party better suited to defend the working class. He also encouraged the news for Democrats who seek to capitalize on the economic dissatisfaction of the public and in a warning for the way their position with the electorate remains poor.

Here are three ways to see this data; Together, they show the complexity of this moment.

Approach 1: Resilient confidence in Trump

Campaigns and how their winner ran his race, counts. Trump spent a large part of the 2024 cycle to present himself as the candidate for change who would be able to master inflation, strengthen economic growth and, in particular, to return manufacturing jobs to the United States. This commitment was what many post-electoral surveys suggest that voters have elected it.

And, it seems, a good number of Americans who voted for Trump always believing that he is trying to do good on this subject, or is ready to give him the benefit of the doubt.

The overwhelming majority of Republicans approved 86% of Trump, according to the Quinnipiacs survey while nearly 4 out of 10 independents continue to support its professional performance. It is not too far from the levels of support that Trump obtained in November (he shared independent votes uniformly with Kamala Harris). This small difference in republican and independent support from November to today suggests that drastic defections do not yet occur.

At the same time, the complete effects of its pricing and commercial policy have not yet been felt. As tumultuous as the performance of stock markets has been in recent weeks, it is not the main concern of the public at this stage: only 17% of respondents say that the performance of DOS is their highest economic problem, against 47% who say it on the price of food and goods or the 20% which cite the cost of housing and rent.

And above all, there is a mixed set of opinions on the effect of prices. In the short term, according to the Quinnipiac survey, voters massively think that prices prevail will have a negative impact on the national economy.

But in the long term, opinions are more uniformly divided on the effects of prices: 41% of voters think that they will help the economy, against 53% who think they will harm.

The comparison of what republicans and self -employed think short and long -term prices suggest that a good number of voters buy Trump and his case of allies for prices.

Republicans, for example, are divided almost evenly on the question of whether prices will help or injure themselves in the short term. But they massively think that they will help long -term. A similar dynamic is at stake with independent: the part which thinks that the prices will help in the long term (35%) is almost twice as important as the part which thinks that they will help in the short term (19%).

However, these opinions can change radically if the economic benefits of a total trade war with China, flowing actions and a perplexed bond market end up taking place.

Approach 2: Trump specific blame is distinct from the GOP brand

But what do the asset rates mean for the rest of the republican party?

The survey suggests that the public could differentiate between Trump and his party. That is to say, blame the president for economic conditions and unpopular political decisions, while considering the much more positive republican parties, regardless of what Trump does.

One of the side effects of the Trumps campaign and the victory in 2024 was to help solidify the Republican Party association with the working class and maintain the overwhelming support of non -educated voters since 2016.

The Quinnipiac survey poses questions about the brand of the republican parties, and traditionally, the question was taken to represent the party which benefits from populist support and the Citizen in other words, which has the support of the majority of the working class of America?

CNNS Harry Enen, who first pointed out this change of feeling, contextualizes this with a break in the margin of democratic support vs republican in the polls of voters with and without university degrees. Since 2017, the support of democrats among non -educated voters in colleges has been reversed. They went from an advantage of seven points on the GOP to a 9 -point deficit. Meanwhile, their support among the voters trained by the university remained a constant advantage of 18 points.

And despite the overall unpopularity assets and the drop in support on a range of political questions, on the generic ballot of the congress, the two parties are essentially linked. According to the entry into analysis, the Democrats of the Congress currently have a 1 point advantage in the national survey, compared to an environment equally in November 2024, and an advantage of 7 points at this stage of 2017.

The unpopularity of the assets can continue to take place at the level of the congress and the State, but for the moment, the voters seem to think differently of Trump against the two main parties.

Approach 3: Democrats have escaped the balloon

These republican improvements also suggest democratic failures, in particular with their brand with these voters. Digging again in the survey causes another notable dynamic: the link in which the public considers the party which represents their interests better is in fact a split to three. Thirty-three percent of voters say that it is the GOP, 33 percent say that it is the Democrats and 31% say neither. This 31% is mainly composed of dissatisfied independents (46% of the self -employed feel as no part represents them).

But there is a large share of self-identified democrats who also feel: 22%, probably because of the basis of the database of the disappointed and angry parties to their own party leaders to not do more to resist or resist Trump and the GOP.

Contributed to this democratic dissatisfaction is the blurred response of the parties to the Trumps prices and the week of chaotic developments. The elected democrats found themselves scrambled while they were trying to propose a unified countermeasure: some approved prices, some criticized Trump for imposing prices on the allies, some criticized the Republicans for taking advantage of stock market chaos and some remained silent.

The main reason for this fog was the fact that the party always tries to understand how to recover the wrestling coat for the working class, how to respond to Trumps Pitch on manufacturing jobs and protectionism, and how much repudiation of their identity of neoliberal free trade since the 1990s.

Thus, while Trump crushes his popularity and potentially stands to eliminate the Republican Party before the middle of the outside, he does not yet make many democrats to take advantage of this spiral.

There is even more to come

While the Democrats discover how and what to say to possibly exploit it on the spiral, they have the breathing room. Their bet to leave Trump and the GOP is being paid to be paid: Trump records even more negative brands on the economy and trade with each passing week. The latest CBS / Yougov follow -up survey revealed that Trump approval reaching a new hollow for his second mandate: HES 6 points under water, a regular slide since early February. And more than half of the nation thinks that the economy is getting worse, up 11 points from November 2024.

Democrats therefore have a reason for hope. Presidents slipping popularity suggest that its Biden era gains among the economy -oriented voters could be short -lived.

Another high -quality survey, from Echelon Insights, revealed that the Democrats of the Congress are progressing on other economic issues. The Republicans have traditionally benefited from a great advantage among the voters who asked what the party could trust jobs and the economy or inflation and the cost of living. Now the GOP and the Democrats are essentially linked.

