



The Minister of Health, Karin Smyth, called on the conservatives to apologize for the position of the pro-trans-trans-transit parties under Theresa May. The United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, April 16, that a woman's 2010 equality definition was based on organic sex, not on sex. The government said the decision brought clarity and confidence, while conservative chief Kemi Badenoch described it as a victory. However, he was sentenced by human rights activists, a lawyer claiming that the United Kingdom may not comply with his human rights obligations. Appear on BBC breakfast Thursday (April 17) morning, Smyth targeted the conservatives, calling them to apologize for having left the questions concerning the genre to run and run and run. The Labor MP, who held his siege of Bristol South in the general elections of last year, pushing the conservatives in fourth place, continued: the people [who] Drosts to the country's apology is the conservative government which has been in power for 14 years, which allowed this problem to derive. These are the people who started, for example, self-identification policies. I was in Parliament when one of their leaders was held in the dispatch box saying that trans women are women. Theresa May's plans to reform gender recognition have been rebuilt. (Getty) A little over two years ago, Theresa May, who was a Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019, expressed her disappointment that the sexual recognition reforms adopted in Scotland were abandoned in England. It was ousted before the self-identification of trans people could become a reality. His successor, Boris Johnson, rejected the plans and his proposals were abandoned. After Rishi Sunak became PM, the Scottish governments try to spend a bill introducing Self ID were blocked in the United Kingdom. We believe that everyone should have their dignity and private life and the right to be respected, “said Smyth.” We are proud of the law on the recognition of the sexes that we have introduced, the equality law protecting the rights of peoples. It is now time to make sure that we are turning to the future and that rights are very clear for people. Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below and don't forget to keep the conversation respectful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepinknews.com/2025/04/17/labour-minister-says-tories-should-apologise-for-pro-trans-stance-under-theresa-may/

