In the evening of April 17, President Xi Jinping had talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Palace Peace of Phnom Penh. The two leaders agreed to build a community of China-Cambodia every time with a shared future in the new era and announced the designation of 2025 as a tourist year China-Cambodia.

President XI stressed that friendship in all breasts between China and Cambodia is built on a shared historical heritage, a solid political base and a powerful impulse from the inside. No matter how the international landscape has evolved, the two countries have always paved the way for the construction of a community with a common future for humanity. While the invisible transformation in a century is accelerating worldwide, further progressing the Chinese-cambody community with a common future is fully in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples. China will support, as always, Cambodia in advancement on a development path adapted to its national conditions, will support the Cambodian government in the success of governance and will help Cambodia play a more important role in regional and international affairs. Build the China-Cambodia community entirely time with a shared future in the new era marks a new starting point in the bilateral relationship. The two parties should take the dynamics, implement the action plan updated more on the construction of the China-Cambodie community with a common future, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and accelerate the implementation of the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative. They should bring their mutual political confidence to a higher level, expand their mutually beneficial quality cooperation, ensure greater security, have more frequent exchanges of people to persons and strengthen the strategic coordination of higher standards, in order to grant greater advantages to the peoples of the two countries.

President XI underlined the importance of making good use of the intergovernmental coordination committee China-Cambodia, to advance strategic dialogue 2 + 2 between foreign ministers and the defense of the two countries, and to soften exchanges through interests shared by parties to the party, legislative, in order to respond jointly to the risks and challenges and to shared interests. China is ready to share opportunities and seek common development with Cambodia. The two parties should vigorously advance high -quality belt cooperation and continuously enrich the Diamond Hexagon cooperation framework to inject new momentum into their respective modernization efforts. China encourages more Chinese companies to invest in Cambodia. He will keep the Chinese Mega-Taille market open in Cambodia and import more superior quality agricultural products from the country. The two peoples should deepen mutual understanding and friendship and promote civilizational exchanges and mutual learning. China will continue to provide government scholarships in Cambodia, will support the creation of a dialogue and a mechanism for exchange young people in China-Cambodia, and will encourage more exchanges between local governments, media organizations and reflections, so that the two peoples are closer and more closer to each other. The two parties should take stronger and more effective measures to resolutely resolve online games of chance and telecommunications fraud, and protect public security and normal interactions between regional countries.

President XI stressed that China and Cambodia, as important forces in the world of world, must maintain their shared values ​​of peace, solidarity and cooperation, to oppose all acts of unilateralism and intimidation and practice real multilateralism. The two parties must firmly resist the rivalry of the block and to the confrontation based on the camp, strengthen coordination and cooperation in executives such as ASEAN and Lancang-Melong cooperation, jointly safeguarding peace and development harshly won in the region, and contribute to a community with a shared future for humanity.

Prime Minister Hun Manet said that Cambodge-China relations have been guided by the spirit of mutual respect and equality over the years, and China is a most reliable and reliable friend. President XIS Visit is of great importance, because he will deepen political mutual confidence and stimulate efforts to build the Cambodian-Chinese community of all time with a shared future in the new era. Cambodia congratulates China for its economic and social achievements and is convinced that China, under President Xis Strong Leadership, will achieve its objective of the second centenary as expected. Cambodia appreciates the strong support of Chinas to the economic development of Cambodies and political independence. Cambodia is firmly attached to politics in China and supports China in the safeguarding of its sovereignty and its territorial integrity. Cambodia remains firm in an increasing friendship with China. He is ready to maintain high -level exchanges, strengthen strategic cooperation and security and deepen Chinese friendship with China. China is the largest trading partner in the Cambodies and the source of foreign investment. Cambodia is ready to strengthen cooperation with China in trade, investments, industrial and supply chains, agriculture and infrastructure development, fight against online games and telecommunications fraud, intensify exchanges of people to the person, including in education and culture, and ensure the success of the tourist year of Cambodia-China. Cambodia strongly appreciates the constructive role of China in international and regional affairs and supports the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, the three main global initiatives, and the Belt and Road initiative published by President XI. While unilateralism destabilizes the world and the multilateral trade system is under pressure, China has demonstrated leadership and has ensured precious stability for the world. Cambodia will strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to protect the common interests of both parties.

After the talks, the two leaders jointly led the exchange of more than 30 bilateral cooperation documents, in particular on industrial cooperation and the supply chain, artificial intelligence, development assistance, customs inspection and forty, public health and the media.

The two parties published the joint declaration between the People's Republic of China and the Kingdom of Cambodia on the construction of a Chinese-cambodgy community all times with a shared future in the new era and the implementation of the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi and Wang Xiaohong attended the above activities.