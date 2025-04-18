Roman Reigns supports President Donald Trump





Vanity Fair interviewed Roman Reigns a few months ago when he was preparing for WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The United States of America 2024 presidential election was raised during this conversation. Here is what Roman (mentioned by his real name Joe Anoai) had to say about the support of the winner of this election, President Donald Trump.

Anoai is a registered democrat, but he considers himself a centrist. In the most recent elections, however, he said that the choice was very clear.

A person gave us information. A person answered questions, so it was not that difficult, he said.

When I ask if it means he supported Trump, Anoai stops for a few seconds.

I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he has obtained a wide story and a huge experience. He was entertainment. He was in large, political companies, says Anoai. At this point, I support a brilliant future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. So that we are what was supposed to be a world leader and carry this respect and do what a global power as we should do.

Anoai does not support everything that the president does, like his penchant for nursing grievances against political rivals. It is as if he needed this opponent, he said. He needs this opposition to bounce back. He needs this competitive motivation or something like that. The pugilist approach prevails, of course, does not look like its own WWES model. This is why, in the Trump era, the fight was considered a stone of Rosetta to understand modern politics.

To be honest, says Anoai, the world seems to be more like the struggle than any other form of entertainment.

As a novel, I also have competent leadership and a brilliant future in the United States, but it has been very clear during the last decade that Trump offers the opposite of these things.

There is no need to beat in the bush here or to pretend like what Trump is currently doing is an acceptable behavior for an American president. Trump clearly indicated that he would try to be a dictator on the first day, and most of his actions since then, are in accordance with this objective of shitting on the American Constitution, consolidating power around him and punishing his political enemies.

For example, Trump openly challenges American courts by deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador without regular procedure and making no effort to bring him back. He turns our global allies and aligns with vile dictators like Russias Vladimir Putin while inventing flagrant lies on Volodymyr Zelenskyy triggering war in Ukraine. He has created a national and global economic crisis with his global plan for prices that have no mathematical sense. Trump enthusiastically tries to ruin the lives of transgender people and withdraw their fundamental rights. He put critical American institutions such as the FBI, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Health and Social Services under the direction of Extreme Wackos, blind and incompetent blind loyalists, or a combination of all these things. The list is growing again and again.

The fact is that it was also very clear that Trump was going to behave like that and introduce so much volatility and chaos into so many people of life and economy, because he campaigned to do most of these things. Too many members of the Congress, companies and law firms look at kneeling to prevail over tactics without law, which is disturbing to look at. It has been at work for about three months now, and the sinking is just beginning.

I do not know if Roman Reigns would give the same answer to this question today as when interviewed more than two months ago. In normal moments, I would probably not write this article on my blog when Wwes Top Star expresses the support of the American president seated, because once the campaign is finished and that a new administration is in office, it is an admirable objective of wanting to bring people together. But we are certainly not in normal times. Consequently, my answer to Roman Reigns saying that he supports President Trump is to say that what this pathetic budding dictator is doing is shameful and completely unacceptable.

What is your response to Roman Reigns Donald Trump's support? Let me know in the comments below, cagesiders.

