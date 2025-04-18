Pti Livivy after party leaders, Imran's sisters were removed from Adiala – Pakistan





Rawalpindi: The situation around Adiala prison in Rawalpindi remained tense Thursday after the police again arrested the founder's family imprisoned from the PTI, Imran Khan, to meet him in prison, despite a high court order in this regard.

Police briefly held the sisters of the former Prime Minister at a closely guarded prison point after the PTI leaders engaged in a stormy dispute with police officials so as not to have allowed them to meet the founder of the imprisoned party.

A police official, however, denied any arrest, saying that the leaders of the PTI had respectfully escorted the jurisdiction of the district of Rawalpindi in the midst of tight security. The police later escorted the PTI leaders at the Chakri interchange.

The head of the opposition of the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, the chief of the council of Sunni Ittehad (sic), Sahibzada Hamid Raza and the head of the opposition of Punjab, Ahmed Khan Bhachar, was also one of the detainees.

Similarly, seven PTI leaders, including ex-sores of first Aleema Khan, Noreen Khan Niazi and Uzma Khanum, and their cousin Qasim Khan, were also taken by police in a prison van.

Police, while taking them to the prison van, warned them that they had mandates to stop them. However, a senior police official denied having shown PTI leaders all the mandates.

Earlier, several PTI leaders, including Mr. Khans Sisters, had gathered on a placement under construction on Adiala Road to demand a meeting with the former Prime Minister during the arrest.

The entire Adiala road was completed, with a deployment of the heavy police and the control points set up to restrict access to the prison. The main door of the place under construction, where the leaders of the PTI had gathered, was also sealed.

A police official told Dawn that they had arrested anyone on Thursday, but the PTI chief's family had been respectfully escorted by his jurisdiction.

Aleema Khan, who had previously been arrested at the Dahgal checkpoint, expressed her frustration to be refused the rights of visits, despite previous insurance. She told journalists that they would not leave without meeting Imran Khan.

The head of the PTI, Zartaj Gul, addressed to the media, said that the manual of the court and the prison had both allowed them to Mr. Khan, so what was the excuse now?

Meanwhile, Sahibzada Hamid Raza criticized the selective approach to governments, declaring: some people are authorized to meet Imran Khan without orders from the court or official lists, while others are excluded. My name will never be on the list of compromises.

Posted in Dawn, April 18, 2025

