UGM Alumni Forum Corps Installation for Jokowi





Kedaipna.com The rescue forum of the existence of the family of former Gadjah Mada University (Kagama formation) urged all parties to stop the controversy linked to the false or a false original diploma (asphalt) directed against the former Indonesian president Joko Widodo. They considered that the problem was not relevant and could potentially damage the national atmosphere. The Kagama training coordinator, Defiyan Cori, stressed that the validity of the Jokowi diploma should no longer be questioned because it had been verified in the application process as regional chief to the President of the Republic of Indonesia. The problem of the education administration of a candidate for a leader should have been resolved when he was carried by a political party and verified by the KPU and supervised by Bawaslu, said Defiyan in a written statement on Friday (18/04/2025). According to him, this type of accusation should have occurred since the start of Jokowi's political career. If there is a doubt about diplomas, why not be questioned when he was appointed mayor of Surakarta in 2005 or the governor of Dki Jakarta in 2012? He said. Kagama's training also asked State institutions, such as KPU, Bawaslu and the government, to take a firm position so that this controversy is immediately completed. This problem is not relevant. We urge that the state stops the propagation of the so -called false diplomas against Mr. Joko Widodo who followed the total official processes legally, said Defiyan. However, said Defiyan, this controversy must be used as a learning in the process of selecting future leaders in the future, including in terms of transparency and validity of education. He also referred to the need for justice to be applied also in the police, including other officials. If necessary, this verification must start from the presidential establishment, including the question of the legality of education of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka in order not to become a bad precedent in our political system, he said. As an economist, Defiyan Cori also called on Joko Widodo to play a greater role as a national figure after having ended his mandate. Pak Jokowi is expected to follow in the footsteps of former presidents of other countries engaged in environmental struggle, poverty reduction or becoming a development consultant in developing countries. Instead of being busy dealing with underessive problems that are not substantial, said Defiyan. Kagama's training hopes that political stability is maintained, in particular in the middle of the current government objective in the challenges of the world economy and the realization of the vision and mission of Asta Cita under the direction of President Prabowo Suubianto. Report: Muhammad Hafidh

