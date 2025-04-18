Imran ready for dialogue for the love of the country, says Gandapur – Journal





Lahore: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, said Thursday that the president of the PTI Foundation imprisoned was ready for a dialogue, but only for the country, and not for a personal gain.

He was addressed to a joint general chamber of the association of the bar of the High Court of Lahore and the Lahore Bar Association, both led by the professional group led by Senator Hamid Khan.

Imran Khan is ready for a dialogue not because he wants the power or the chair of the Prime Ministers, but because he dreams of building a proud and independent nation, reiterated CM Gandapur.

He said that the objective of negotiations should be the national interest and stability of Pakistan.

The Minister of the State said that the government has the opportunity to try the founder of PTI before the military court

He said Pakistan cannot be governed by coercion.

He alleged that the rigging of the 2024 general elections proved that the country was managed by selected and not elected people.

He said Imran Khan was in prison not because of any reprehensible act, but because he threatens the current system.

CM Gandapur said that repeated experiences had been carried out on this nation to impose individuals selected on the people. As a result, he said, Pakistan has plunged into a debt of 76 rumber of rupees.

He said that Pakistan had been created in the name of Islam, but it has lost both self -respect and sovereignty.

Criticizing the system more, said CM Gandapur, you want people selected because you are the ones who want to manage and reverse governments. If you are the judge, the lawyer and the complainant, then how can a country work like this?

He continued by saying that Imran Khan speaks for the nation, for Muslims, for Islam and for the sacred character of the Prophet (PSL).

He asked, how long will he keep Imran Khan behind bars? When the voice of 240 million people is not heard by the

establishment and decision -makers, this means that they are not

with the people, but with their personal interests.

The chief minister said that the PTI had launched a peaceful movement, but that his rallies were arrested, imprisoned managers and workers, and even Imran Khans' wife was imprisoned.

Referring to the November demonstration of recent years in Islamabad, he said that when people had decided to get up, they responded with bullets, killing 14 PTI supporters and injuring many others.

KP CM Gandapur has also announced a financial grant of 50 million rupees for Lahore High Court Bar Association.

He also thanked the president of the LHCBA, Malik Asif Ahmad Nissoana, and the president of the LBA, Mubashir Rehman Chaudhry, for having invited him.

Nadir Guramani adds Islamabad: when he was asked if Imran Khan could be tried by a military court, the Minister of State for the Aqeel Malik law said that the case was examined.

As a student in law, I believe that the legal provision exists, he declared Thursday in Dawnnewstv, adding that, as the case was currently an sub-judicial, he refrains from commenting on the minute.

But the case is under discussion, [we] examine all aspects; What can a civilian be judged under the army law. The FB Ali affair is also under examination, he said.

When asked if he knew if the PTI had engaged in talks with the establishment, Barrister Aqeel was disdainful.

Imran Khan has no choice but to speak to other parties and politicians on political issues. The writing is on the wall, he concluded.

The PTI was elected with the help of the establishment, but they still proclaim that it should not have a role in politics. Now they say they don't want to talk to politicians, they only want to talk to the establishment.

But everything is a faad, he argued, adding that the party had no contact with the powers in place at any level.

Posted in Dawn, April 18, 2025

Posted in Dawn, April 18, 2025

